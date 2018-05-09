Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings -- Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|25-0-0
|2
|South Lakes (Reston, Va.)
|11-0-1
|3
|Oakton (Vienna, Va.)
|10-0-1
|4
|Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.)
|14-1-1
|5
|River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.)
|19-3-0
|6
|Briar Wood (Ashburn, Va.)
|10-1-0
|7
|The McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
|12-1-1
|8
|James River (Midlothian, Va.)
|8-0-0
|9
|Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.)
|7-0-1
|10
|Nation Ford (Fort Mill, S.C.)
|17-4-0
REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|20-0-1
|1
|Cambridge (Milton, Ga.)
|18-1-0
|3
|Homewood (Homewood, Ala.)
|22-0-2
|4
|Decatur (Decatur, Ga.)
|17-1-2
|5
|Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
|18-2-0
|6
|Alpharetta (Alpharetta, Ga.)
|17-2-1
|7
|Johnson (Gainesville, Ga.)
|16-2-2
|8
|Walton (Marietta, Ga.)
|18-2-1
|9
|Chestatee (Gainesville, Ga.)
|18-2-0
|10
|Fort Payne (Fort Payne, Ala.)
|18-3-3
REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Herriman (West Herriman, Utah)
|14-0-0
|2
|Omaha Westside (Omaha, Neb.)
|15-1-0
|3
|Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.)
|18-1-0
|4
|Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa)
|12-0-0
|5
|Prairie (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
|7-0-0
|6
|Weber (Pleasant Valley, Utah)
|11-2-0
|7
|Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.)
|16-3-0
|8
|Bettendorf (Bettendorf, Iowa)
|9-1-0
|9
|Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.)
|12-1-1
|10
|Walsh (Casper, Wyo.)
|5-1-0
REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|17-0-0
|2
|East Central (Tulsa, Okla.)
|17-0-0
|3
|Springdale (Springdale, Ark.)
|15-1-1
|4
|Conway (Conway, Ark.)
|16-2-0
|5
|Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.)
|14-2-0
|6
|Northwest Classen (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
|14-3-0
|7
|Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ark.)
|23-1-0
|8
|Russellville (Russellville, Ark.)
|16-3-1
|9
|Woodward (Woodward, Okla.)
|17-1-0
|10
|Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.)
|13-3-0
REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)
|16-0-0
|2
|Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.)
|14-1-1
|3
|Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.)
|17-0-0
|4
|Lewis & Clark (Spokane, Wash.)
|15-1-1
|5
|Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.)
|12-1-3
|6
|Pasco (Pasco, Wash.)
|16-2-0
|7
|Sumner (Sumner, Wash.)
|14-2-0
|8
|Ferris (Spokane, Wash.)
|13-2-1
|9
|Riverside (Auburn, Wash.)
|13-1-2
|10
|Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
|14-2-0
|10
|Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska)
|8-0-1
Records shown are through games of May 6, 2018