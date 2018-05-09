Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings -- Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 25-0-0 2 South Lakes (Reston, Va.) 11-0-1 3 Oakton (Vienna, Va.) 10-0-1 4 Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.) 14-1-1 5 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 19-3-0 6 Briar Wood (Ashburn, Va.) 10-1-0 7 The McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 12-1-1 8 James River (Midlothian, Va.) 8-0-0 9 Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.) 7-0-1 10 Nation Ford (Fort Mill, S.C.) 17-4-0

REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 20-0-1 1 Cambridge (Milton, Ga.) 18-1-0 3 Homewood (Homewood, Ala.) 22-0-2 4 Decatur (Decatur, Ga.) 17-1-2 5 Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.) 18-2-0 6 Alpharetta (Alpharetta, Ga.) 17-2-1 7 Johnson (Gainesville, Ga.) 16-2-2 8 Walton (Marietta, Ga.) 18-2-1 9 Chestatee (Gainesville, Ga.) 18-2-0 10 Fort Payne (Fort Payne, Ala.) 18-3-3

REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Herriman (West Herriman, Utah) 14-0-0 2 Omaha Westside (Omaha, Neb.) 15-1-0 3 Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.) 18-1-0 4 Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa) 12-0-0 5 Prairie (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) 7-0-0 6 Weber (Pleasant Valley, Utah) 11-2-0 7 Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) 16-3-0 8 Bettendorf (Bettendorf, Iowa) 9-1-0 9 Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.) 12-1-1 10 Walsh (Casper, Wyo.) 5-1-0

REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 17-0-0 2 East Central (Tulsa, Okla.) 17-0-0 3 Springdale (Springdale, Ark.) 15-1-1 4 Conway (Conway, Ark.) 16-2-0 5 Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 14-2-0 6 Northwest Classen (Oklahoma City, Okla.) 14-3-0 7 Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ark.) 23-1-0 8 Russellville (Russellville, Ark.) 16-3-1 9 Woodward (Woodward, Okla.) 17-1-0 10 Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.) 13-3-0

REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.) 16-0-0 2 Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 14-1-1 3 Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.) 17-0-0 4 Lewis & Clark (Spokane, Wash.) 15-1-1 5 Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.) 12-1-3 6 Pasco (Pasco, Wash.) 16-2-0 7 Sumner (Sumner, Wash.) 14-2-0 8 Ferris (Spokane, Wash.) 13-2-1 9 Riverside (Auburn, Wash.) 13-1-2 10 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 14-2-0 10 Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska) 8-0-1

Records shown are through games of May 6, 2018