Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings -- Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Boys Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 28-0-0 2 James River (Midlothian, Va.) 13-0-0 3 Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.) 14-0-0 4 Oakton (Vienna, Va.) 11-0-2 5 The McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 15-1-1 6 Berea (Berea, S.C.) 22-0-1 7 Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.) 18-2-1 8 Greeneville (Greeneville, Tenn.) 19-2-1 9 Briar Wood (Ashburn, Va.) 13-1-1 10 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 20-4-0

REGION II (Alabama and Georgia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 22-0-1 2 Homewood (Homewood, Ala.) 24-0-2 3 Johnson (Gainesville, Ga.) 18-2-2 4 Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.) 15-3-3 5 Cambridge (Milton, Ga.) 19-2-0 6 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 18-4-1 7 South Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) 18-4-1 8 Northwest Whitfield (Tunnel Hill, Ga.) 18-4-1 9 Alpharetta (Alpharetta, Ga.) 17-3-1 10 Padeia (Atlanta, Ga.) 19-2-1

REGION III (Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Herriman (West Herriman, Utah) 18-0-0 2 Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa) 15-0-0 3 Kearney (Kearney, Neb.) 18-2-0 4 Omaha Westside (Omaha, Neb.) 17-2-0 5 Prairie (Cedar Falls, Iowa) 10-1-0 6 Omaha South (Omaha, Neb.) 19-2-0 7 Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, Utah) 15-3-1 8 Bettendorf (Bettendorf, Iowa) 10-2-0 9 Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo) 14-1-1 10 Walsh (Casper, Wyo.) 5-1-0

REGION IV (Arkansas and Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 18-0-0 2 Bishop Kelley (Tulsa, Okla.) 17-2-0 3 East Central (Tulsa, Okla.) 18-1-0 4 Springdale (Springdale, Ark.) 19-2-1 5 Deer Creek (Edmond, Okla.) 13-3-0 6 Northside (Fort Smith, Ark.) 16-5-1 7 Conway (Conway, Ark.) 18-3-0 8 Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ark.) 25-2-0 9 Mustang (Mustang, Okla.) 12-4-0 10 Fort Gibson (Fort Gibson, Okla.) 16-4-1

REGION V (Alaska, California and Washington)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.) 21-0-0 2 Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.) 20-1-0 3 Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.) 16-1-3 4 Pasco (Pasco, Wash.) 19-2-0 5 Sumner (Sumner, Wash.) 18-2-0 6 Garfield (Seattle, Wash.) 14-1-4 7 Eastmont (East Wenatchee, Wash.) 15-3-0 8 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 17-3-0 9 Lewis & Clark (Spokane, Wash.) 16-3-1 10 Colony (Palmer, Alaska) 15-1-1

Records shown are through games of May 20, 2018