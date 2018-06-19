Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings -- FINAL

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.) 20-1-0 2 Charlotte Latin School (Charlotte, N.C.) 19-1-1 3 Madison (Vienna, Va.) 18-1-2 4 Fuquay Varina (N.C.) 18-4-2 5 Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.) 17-1-0 6 Briar Woods (Ashburn, Va.) 20-1-2 7 Charlotte Catholic Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.) 22-2-0 8 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.)Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 20-2-1 9 Patriot (Nokesville, Va.) 18-1-0 10 Providence Day (Charlotte) 15-3-2

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 22-1-0 2 Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.) 20-1-1 3 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 22-3-1 4 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 17-4-2 5 Milton (Milton, Ga.) 17-3-1 6 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 18-2-1 7 McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) 18-3-3 8 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 16-4-2 9 Lexington (Lexington, S.C.) 21-2-0 10 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 22-2-0

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 22-0-1 2 Barrington (Ill.) 21-3-2 3 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 24-1-2 4 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 19-1-1 5 Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa) 20-2-0 6 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 21-1-1 7 Bay Port (Green Bay, Wis.) 24-1-0 8 Ankeny (Ankeny, Iowa) 19-3-0 9 Novi (Mich.) 20-4-1 10 Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.) 25-3-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 19-2-3 2 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 19-0-1 3 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 17-0-0 4 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 19-2-0 5 Park Hill (Kansas City, Mo.) 19-3-0 6 Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.) 18-2-1 7 Lee’s Summit West (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 18-2-0 8 Kearney (Kearney, Mo.) 23-2-0 9 Eureka (Eureka, Mo.) St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.) 20-6-1 10 Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 22-7-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)