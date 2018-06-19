Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings -- FINAL

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|20-1-0
|2
|Charlotte Latin School (Charlotte, N.C.)
|19-1-1
|3
|Madison (Vienna, Va.)
|18-1-2
|4
|Fuquay Varina (N.C.)
|18-4-2
|5
|Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.)
|17-1-0
|6
|Briar Woods (Ashburn, Va.)
|20-1-2
|7
|Charlotte Catholic Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.)
|22-2-0
|8
|Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.)Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.)
|20-2-1
|9
|Patriot (Nokesville, Va.)
|18-1-0
|10
|Providence Day (Charlotte)
|15-3-2
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)
|22-1-0
|2
|Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.)
|20-1-1
|3
|Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.)
|22-3-1
|4
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|17-4-2
|5
|Milton (Milton, Ga.)
|17-3-1
|6
|Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.)
|18-2-1
|7
|McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)
|18-3-3
|8
|J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.)
|16-4-2
|9
|Lexington (Lexington, S.C.)
|21-2-0
|10
|Clover (Clover, S.C.)
|22-2-0
REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
|22-0-1
|2
|Barrington (Ill.)
|21-3-2
|3
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|24-1-2
|4
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|19-1-1
|5
|Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa)
|20-2-0
|6
|St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.)
|21-1-1
|7
|Bay Port (Green Bay, Wis.)
|24-1-0
|8
|Ankeny (Ankeny, Iowa)
|19-3-0
|9
|Novi (Mich.)
|20-4-1
|10
|Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.)
|25-3-0
REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.)
|19-2-3
|2
|Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.)
|19-0-1
|3
|Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.)
|17-0-0
|4
|Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
|19-2-0
|5
|Park Hill (Kansas City, Mo.)
|19-3-0
|6
|Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.)
|18-2-1
|7
|Lee’s Summit West (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)
|18-2-0
|8
|Kearney (Kearney, Mo.)
|23-2-0
|9
|Eureka (Eureka, Mo.) St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.)
|20-6-1
|10
|Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
|22-7-0
REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)
|17-3-0
|2
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|18-1-1
|3
|Windsor (Windsor, Colo.)
|19-0-1
|4
|Millard North (Omaha, Neb.)
|17-3-1
|5
|Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
|18-2-0
|6
|Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
|16-3-0
|7
|Elkhorn (Neb.)
|16-3-0
|8
|Douglas (Juneau, Alaska)
|13-1-2
|9
|Jefferson Academy (Broomfield, Colo.)
|16-2-1
|10
|Davies (Fargo, N.D.)
|12-1-2