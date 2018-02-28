Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings -- Week 1

USA Today Sports

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Green Hope (Cary, N.C.) 0-0-0
2 Floyd C. Kellam (Arlington, Va.) 0-0-0
3 Charlotte Latin School (Charlotte, N.C.) 0-0-0
4 Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) 0-0-0
5 Madison (Vienna, Va.) 0-0-0
6 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 0-0-0
7 Middletown (Middletown, Del.) 0-0-0
8 First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.) 0-0-0
9 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 0-0-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 5-0-0
2 Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) 4-0-0
3 Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.) 5-0-1
4 Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 4-0-1
5 John Carroll (Birmingham, Ala.) 6-0-0
6 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 5-0-0
7 Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.) 5-0-1
8 Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) 3-1-0
9 Milton (Milton, Ga.) 3-0-0
10 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 5-1-0

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 0-0-0
2 Forest Hills Central (Grand Rapids, Mich.) 0-0-0
3 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 0-0-0
4 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 0-0-0
5 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 0-0-0
6 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 0-0-0
7 Ames (Ames, Iowa) 0-0-0
8 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 0-0-0
9 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 0-0-0
10 Iowa CIty West (Iowa CIty, Iowa) 0-0-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0
2 Webster Groves (St. Louis, Mo.) 0-0-0
3 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 0-0-0
4 Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.) 0-0-0
5 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 0-0-0
6 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0
7 Norman North (Norman, Okla.) 0-0-0
8 Eureka (Eureka, Ark.) 0-0-0
9 St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0
10 Cabot (Cabot, Ark.) 0-0-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 0-0-0
2 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 0-0-0
3 Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) 0-0-0
4 Marian (Omaha, Neb.) 0-0-0
5 Millard North (Omaha, Neb.) 0-0-0
6 D’Evelyn (Lakewood, Colo.) 0-0-0
7 Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.) 0-0-0
8 Elkhorn South (Elkhorn, Neb.) 0-0-0
9 Campbell County (Gillette, Wyo.) 0-0-0
10 Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska) 0-0-0

 

