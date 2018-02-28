Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings -- Week 1

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Green Hope (Cary, N.C.) 0-0-0 2 Floyd C. Kellam (Arlington, Va.) 0-0-0 3 Charlotte Latin School (Charlotte, N.C.) 0-0-0 4 Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) 0-0-0 5 Madison (Vienna, Va.) 0-0-0 6 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 0-0-0 7 Middletown (Middletown, Del.) 0-0-0 8 First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.) 0-0-0 9 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 0-0-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 5-0-0 2 Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) 4-0-0 3 Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.) 5-0-1 4 Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 4-0-1 5 John Carroll (Birmingham, Ala.) 6-0-0 6 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 5-0-0 7 Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.) 5-0-1 8 Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) 3-1-0 9 Milton (Milton, Ga.) 3-0-0 10 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 5-1-0

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 0-0-0 2 Forest Hills Central (Grand Rapids, Mich.) 0-0-0 3 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 0-0-0 4 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 0-0-0 5 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 0-0-0 6 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 0-0-0 7 Ames (Ames, Iowa) 0-0-0 8 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 0-0-0 9 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 0-0-0 10 Iowa CIty West (Iowa CIty, Iowa) 0-0-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0 2 Webster Groves (St. Louis, Mo.) 0-0-0 3 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 0-0-0 4 Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.) 0-0-0 5 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 0-0-0 6 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0 7 Norman North (Norman, Okla.) 0-0-0 8 Eureka (Eureka, Ark.) 0-0-0 9 St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0 10 Cabot (Cabot, Ark.) 0-0-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Wyoming)