Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings -- Week 1

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Green Hope (Cary, N.C.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Floyd C. Kellam (Arlington, Va.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Charlotte Latin School (Charlotte, N.C.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Weddington (Matthews, N.C.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Madison (Vienna, Va.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Middletown (Middletown, Del.)
|0-0-0
|8
|First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.)
|0-0-0
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.)
|5-0-0
|2
|Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)
|4-0-0
|3
|Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.)
|5-0-1
|4
|Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|4-0-1
|5
|John Carroll (Birmingham, Ala.)
|6-0-0
|6
|Clover (Clover, S.C.)
|5-0-0
|7
|Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.)
|5-0-1
|8
|Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.)
|3-1-0
|9
|Milton (Milton, Ga.)
|3-0-0
|10
|Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.)
|5-1-0
REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Forest Hills Central (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
|0-0-0
|3
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|0-0-0
|4
|St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Barrington (Barrington, Ill.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Ames (Ames, Iowa)
|0-0-0
|8
|Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Iowa CIty West (Iowa CIty, Iowa)
|0-0-0
REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Webster Groves (St. Louis, Mo.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Norman North (Norman, Okla.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Eureka (Eureka, Ark.)
|0-0-0
|9
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Cabot (Cabot, Ark.)
|0-0-0
REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Marian (Omaha, Neb.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Millard North (Omaha, Neb.)
|0-0-0
|6
|D’Evelyn (Lakewood, Colo.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Elkhorn South (Elkhorn, Neb.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Campbell County (Gillette, Wyo.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska)
|0-0-0