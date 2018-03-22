Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings -- Week 2

USA Today Sports

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Madison (Vienna, Va.) 2-0-0
2 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 5-0-0
3 First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.) 2-0-0
4 Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, N.C.) 7-0-0
5 Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.) 2-0-0
6 Chantilly (Chantilly, Va.) 3-0-0
7 Middletown (Middletown, Del.) 0-0-0
8 Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.) 7-0-2
9 Hoggard (Wilmington, Del.) 6-0-2
10 Oakton (Oakton, Va.) 3-0-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 11-0-0
2 Milton (Milton, Ga.) 7-0-0
3 Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.) 8-0-1
4 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 8-0-1
5 Johns Creek (Johns Creek, Ga.) 10-0-2
6 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 7-0-2
7 Lexington (Lexington, S.C.) 8-1-0
8 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 8-1-0
9 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 8-1-1
10 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 11-2-0

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 3-0-0
2 Forest Hills Central (Grand Rapids, Mich.) 0-0-0
3 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 1-0-0
4 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 1-0-1
5 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 1-0-1
6 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 0-0-0
7 Ames (Ames, Iowa) 0-0-0
8 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 0-0-0
9 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 0-0-0
10 Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa) 0-0-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0
2 Eureka (Eureka, Mo.) 0-0-0
3 St. Joseph Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 0-0-0
4 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0
5 Webster Groves (St. Louis, Mo.) 0-0-0
6 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 0-0-0
7 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 0-0-0
8 St. Teresa’s Academy (Kansas City, Mo.) 0-0-0
9 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 7-0-0
10 St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 2-0-0
2 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 2-0-0
3 Marian (Omaha, Neb.) 0-0-0
4 Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) 2-1-0
5 Skutt Catholic (Omaha, Neb.) 1-0-0
6 Legacy (Broomfield, Colo.) 4-0-0
7 Campbell County (Gillette, Wyo.) 0-0-0
8 Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska) 0-0-0
9 Windsor (Windsor, Colo.) 3-0-0
10 Davies (Fargo, N.D.) 0-0-0

Records shown are through games of March 18, 2018

