Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings -- Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Madison (Vienna, Va.)
|2-0-0
|2
|Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.)
|5-0-0
|3
|First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|2-0-0
|4
|Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, N.C.)
|7-0-0
|5
|Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.)
|2-0-0
|6
|Chantilly (Chantilly, Va.)
|3-0-0
|7
|Middletown (Middletown, Del.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.)
|7-0-2
|9
|Hoggard (Wilmington, Del.)
|6-0-2
|10
|Oakton (Oakton, Va.)
|3-0-0
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Clover (Clover, S.C.)
|11-0-0
|2
|Milton (Milton, Ga.)
|7-0-0
|3
|Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.)
|8-0-1
|4
|McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.)
|8-0-1
|5
|Johns Creek (Johns Creek, Ga.)
|10-0-2
|6
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|7-0-2
|7
|Lexington (Lexington, S.C.)
|8-1-0
|8
|Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)
|8-1-0
|9
|Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.)
|8-1-1
|10
|Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.)
|11-2-0
REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.)
|3-0-0
|2
|Forest Hills Central (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
|0-0-0
|3
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|1-0-0
|4
|Barrington (Barrington, Ill.)
|1-0-1
|5
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|1-0-1
|6
|Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Ames (Ames, Iowa)
|0-0-0
|8
|Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa)
|0-0-0
REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Eureka (Eureka, Mo.)
|0-0-0
|3
|St. Joseph Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Webster Groves (St. Louis, Mo.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.)
|0-0-0
|8
|St. Teresa’s Academy (Kansas City, Mo.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.)
|7-0-0
|10
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
|0-0-0
REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)
|2-0-0
|2
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|2-0-0
|3
|Marian (Omaha, Neb.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
|2-1-0
|5
|Skutt Catholic (Omaha, Neb.)
|1-0-0
|6
|Legacy (Broomfield, Colo.)
|4-0-0
|7
|Campbell County (Gillette, Wyo.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska)
|0-0-0
|9
|Windsor (Windsor, Colo.)
|3-0-0
|10
|Davies (Fargo, N.D.)
|0-0-0
Records shown are through games of March 18, 2018