Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings -- Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Madison (Vienna, Va.) 2-0-0 2 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 5-0-0 3 First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.) 2-0-0 4 Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, N.C.) 7-0-0 5 Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.) 2-0-0 6 Chantilly (Chantilly, Va.) 3-0-0 7 Middletown (Middletown, Del.) 0-0-0 8 Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.) 7-0-2 9 Hoggard (Wilmington, Del.) 6-0-2 10 Oakton (Oakton, Va.) 3-0-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 11-0-0 2 Milton (Milton, Ga.) 7-0-0 3 Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.) 8-0-1 4 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 8-0-1 5 Johns Creek (Johns Creek, Ga.) 10-0-2 6 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 7-0-2 7 Lexington (Lexington, S.C.) 8-1-0 8 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 8-1-0 9 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 8-1-1 10 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 11-2-0

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 3-0-0 2 Forest Hills Central (Grand Rapids, Mich.) 0-0-0 3 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 1-0-0 4 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 1-0-1 5 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 1-0-1 6 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 0-0-0 7 Ames (Ames, Iowa) 0-0-0 8 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 0-0-0 9 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 0-0-0 10 Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa) 0-0-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0 2 Eureka (Eureka, Mo.) 0-0-0 3 St. Joseph Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 0-0-0 4 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0 5 Webster Groves (St. Louis, Mo.) 0-0-0 6 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 0-0-0 7 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 0-0-0 8 St. Teresa’s Academy (Kansas City, Mo.) 0-0-0 9 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 7-0-0 10 St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 2-0-0 2 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 2-0-0 3 Marian (Omaha, Neb.) 0-0-0 4 Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) 2-1-0 5 Skutt Catholic (Omaha, Neb.) 1-0-0 6 Legacy (Broomfield, Colo.) 4-0-0 7 Campbell County (Gillette, Wyo.) 0-0-0 8 Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska) 0-0-0 9 Windsor (Windsor, Colo.) 3-0-0 10 Davies (Fargo, N.D.) 0-0-0

Records shown are through games of March 18, 2018