Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings -- Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Madison (Vienna, Va.) 3-0-0 2 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 9-0-0 3 First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.) 4-0-0 4 Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, N.C.) 10-0-0 5 Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.) 2-0-0 6 Chantilly (Chantilly, Va.) 4-0-1 7 Middletown (Middletown, Del.) 2-0-0 8 Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.) 13-0-2 9 Hoggard (Wilmington, N.C.) 6-0-3 10 Oakton (Vienna, Va.) 3-0-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

Rank School W-L-T 1 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 10-0-2 2 Johns Creek (Johns Creek, Ga.) 12-0-2 3 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 13-1-0 4 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 13-1-0 5 Lexington (Lexington, S.C.) 12-1-0 6 Milton (Milton, Ga.) 10-1-0 7 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 11-1-1 8 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 11-1-1 9 Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.) 9-1-1 10 Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.) 11-1-1

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 4-0-1 2 Forest Hills Central (Grand Rapids, Mich.) 0-0-0 3 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 2-0-0 4 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 1-0-2 5 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 2-0-2 6 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 3-0-0 7 Ames (Ames, Iowa) 0-0-0 8 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 1-0-0 9 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 1-0-0 10 Waukee (Waukee, Iowa) 0-0-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 5-0-0 2 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 7-0-0 3 Eureka (Eureka, Mo.) 3-1-0 4 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 2-1-0 5 Lee’s Summit West (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 5-0-0 6 St. Joseph Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 4-1-0 7 Nerinx Hall (St. Louis, Mo.) 2-0-0 8 St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.) 2-0-0 9 Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 4-1-0 10 Conway (Conway, Ark.) 3-0-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 3-0-0 2 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 3-0-0 3 Marian (Omaha, Neb.) 5-0-0 4 Legacy (Broomfield, Colo.) 6-0-0 5 Millard North (Omaha, Neb.) 6-0-0 6 Campbell County (Gillette, Wyo) 0-0-0 7 Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska) 1-0-0 8 Skutt Catholic (Omaha, Neb.) 6-0-0 9 Windsor (Windsor, Colo.) 3-0-1 10 Davies (Fargo, N.D.) 0-0-0

Records shown are through games of April 1, 2018