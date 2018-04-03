Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings -- Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Madison (Vienna, Va.)
|3-0-0
|2
|Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.)
|9-0-0
|3
|First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|4-0-0
|4
|Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, N.C.)
|10-0-0
|5
|Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.)
|2-0-0
|6
|Chantilly (Chantilly, Va.)
|4-0-1
|7
|Middletown (Middletown, Del.)
|2-0-0
|8
|Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.)
|13-0-2
|9
|Hoggard (Wilmington, N.C.)
|6-0-3
|10
|Oakton (Vienna, Va.)
|3-0-0
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|10-0-2
|2
|Johns Creek (Johns Creek, Ga.)
|12-0-2
|3
|Clover (Clover, S.C.)
|13-1-0
|4
|Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)
|13-1-0
|5
|Lexington (Lexington, S.C.)
|12-1-0
|6
|Milton (Milton, Ga.)
|10-1-0
|7
|Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.)
|11-1-1
|8
|McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.)
|11-1-1
|9
|Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.)
|9-1-1
|10
|Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.)
|11-1-1
REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.)
|4-0-1
|2
|Forest Hills Central (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
|0-0-0
|3
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|2-0-0
|4
|Barrington (Barrington, Ill.)
|1-0-2
|5
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|2-0-2
|6
|Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
|3-0-0
|7
|Ames (Ames, Iowa)
|0-0-0
|8
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|1-0-0
|9
|Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|1-0-0
|10
|Waukee (Waukee, Iowa)
|0-0-0
REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.)
|5-0-0
|2
|Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.)
|7-0-0
|3
|Eureka (Eureka, Mo.)
|3-1-0
|4
|Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.)
|2-1-0
|5
|Lee’s Summit West (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)
|5-0-0
|6
|St. Joseph Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
|4-1-0
|7
|Nerinx Hall (St. Louis, Mo.)
|2-0-0
|8
|St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.)
|2-0-0
|9
|Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
|4-1-0
|10
|Conway (Conway, Ark.)
|3-0-0
REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)
|3-0-0
|2
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|3-0-0
|3
|Marian (Omaha, Neb.)
|5-0-0
|4
|Legacy (Broomfield, Colo.)
|6-0-0
|5
|Millard North (Omaha, Neb.)
|6-0-0
|6
|Campbell County (Gillette, Wyo)
|0-0-0
|7
|Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska)
|1-0-0
|8
|Skutt Catholic (Omaha, Neb.)
|6-0-0
|9
|Windsor (Windsor, Colo.)
|3-0-1
|10
|Davies (Fargo, N.D.)
|0-0-0
Records shown are through games of April 1, 2018