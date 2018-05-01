Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings -- Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Madison (Vienna, Va.)
|9-0-1
|2
|First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|8-0-0
|3
|Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, N.C.)
|17-0-1
|4
|Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.)
|9-0-0
|5
|Charlotte Latin School (Charlotte N.C.)
|14-1-1
|6
|Hoggard (Wilmington, Del.)
|15-0-4
|7
|Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.)
|15-1-1
|8
|Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.)
|8-1-0
|9
|Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.)
|9-0-1
|10
|Patriot (Nokesville, Va.)
|11-0-0
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Clover (Clover, S.C.)
|19-1-0
|2
|Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)
|18-1-0
|3
|Lexington (Lexington, S.C.)
|17-1-0
|4
|Johns Creek (Johns Creek, Ga.)
|16-0-3
|5
|Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.)
|16-1-1
|6
|Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.)
|14-1-1
|7
|Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.)
|16-1-1
|8
|McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.)
|16-1-2
|9
|Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.)
|16-2-0
|10
|McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)
|15-2-3
REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.)
|14-0-1
|2
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|13-0-2
|3
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|7-0-0
|4
|Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
|8-0-0
|5
|Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa)
|4-0-0
|6
|Brighton (Brighton, Mich.)
|7-0-1
|7
|Ankeny (Ankeny, Iowa)
|6-0-0
|8
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|11-3-3
|9
|Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.)
|2-0-0
|10
|Barrington (Barrington, Ill.)
|10-2-2
REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.)
|12-0-0
|2
|Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.)
|17-0-0
|3
|Lee’s Summit West (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)
|12-0-0
|4
|Nerinx Hall (St. Louis, Mo.)
|15-1-0
|5
|Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.)
|9-2-3
|6
|Eureka (Eureka, Mo.)
|11-4-1
|7
|St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
|13-3-2
|8
|St. Teresa’s Academy (Kansas City, Mo.)
|8-2-0
|9
|Park Hill (Kansas City, Mo.)
|11-2-0
|10
|Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
|15-4-0
REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)
|10-0-2
|2
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|11-0-1
|3
|Elkhorn South (Elkhorn, Neb.)
|12-1-0
|4
|Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
|10-2-0
|5
|Marian (Omaha, Neb.)
|11-2-0
|6
|Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins, Colo.)
|11-1-1
|7
|Windsor (Windsor, Colo.)
|12-0-1
|8
|Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
|10-1-0
|9
|Douglas (Juneau, Alaska)
|6-1-0
|10
|Millard North (Omaha, Neb.)
|11-3-0
Records shown are through games of April 29, 2018