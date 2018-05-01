Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings -- Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Madison (Vienna, Va.) 9-0-1 2 First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.) 8-0-0 3 Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, N.C.) 17-0-1 4 Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.) 9-0-0 5 Charlotte Latin School (Charlotte N.C.) 14-1-1 6 Hoggard (Wilmington, Del.) 15-0-4 7 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 15-1-1 8 Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.) 8-1-0 9 Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.) 9-0-1 10 Patriot (Nokesville, Va.) 11-0-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 19-1-0 2 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 18-1-0 3 Lexington (Lexington, S.C.) 17-1-0 4 Johns Creek (Johns Creek, Ga.) 16-0-3 5 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 16-1-1 6 Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.) 14-1-1 7 Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.) 16-1-1 8 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 16-1-2 9 Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) 16-2-0 10 McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) 15-2-3

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 14-0-1 2 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 13-0-2 3 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 7-0-0 4 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 8-0-0 5 Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa) 4-0-0 6 Brighton (Brighton, Mich.) 7-0-1 7 Ankeny (Ankeny, Iowa) 6-0-0 8 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 11-3-3 9 Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.) 2-0-0 10 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 10-2-2

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 12-0-0 2 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 17-0-0 3 Lee’s Summit West (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 12-0-0 4 Nerinx Hall (St. Louis, Mo.) 15-1-0 5 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 9-2-3 6 Eureka (Eureka, Mo.) 11-4-1 7 St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 13-3-2 8 St. Teresa’s Academy (Kansas City, Mo.) 8-2-0 9 Park Hill (Kansas City, Mo.) 11-2-0 10 Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 15-4-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 10-0-2 2 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 11-0-1 3 Elkhorn South (Elkhorn, Neb.) 12-1-0 4 Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) 10-2-0 5 Marian (Omaha, Neb.) 11-2-0 6 Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins, Colo.) 11-1-1 7 Windsor (Windsor, Colo.) 12-0-1 8 Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 10-1-0 9 Douglas (Juneau, Alaska) 6-1-0 10 Millard North (Omaha, Neb.) 11-3-0

Records shown are through games of April 29, 2018