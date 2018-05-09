Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings -- Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Madison (Vienna, Va.) 10-0-1 2 First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.) 10-0-0 3 Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, N.C.) 20-1-0 4 Charlotte Latin School (Charlotte, N.C.) 16-1-1 5 Hoggard (Wilmington, N.C.) 18-0-4 6 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 17-1-1 7 Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.) 11-1-0 8 Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.) 9-0-1 9 Patriot (Nokesville, Va.) 13-0-0 10 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 17-0-1

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 22-1-0 2 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 20-1-0 3 Lexington (Lexington, S.C.) 20-1-0 4 Johns Creek (Johns Creek, Ga.) 18-0-3 5 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 18-1-1 6 Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.) 16-1-1 7 Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.) 18-1-1 8 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.) 18-1-2 9 Milton (Milton, Ga) 16-2-1 10 McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) 17-2-3

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 16-0-1 2 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 16-0-2 3 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 10-0-0 4 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 10-0-0 5 Brighton (Brighton, Mich.) 10-0-1 6 Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa) 9-0-0 7 Rockford (Rockford, Mich.) 9-0-1 8 Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa) 7-2-0 9 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 13-3-4 10 Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.) 4-1-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 15-0-0 2 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 17-0-0 3 Nerinx Hall (St. Louis, Mo.) 17-1-0 4 Lee’s Summit West (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 15-0-0 5 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 10-2-3 6 Eureka (Eureka, Mo.) 14-4-1 7 St. Joseph Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 15-2-3 8 Park Hill (Kansas City, Mo.) 14-3-0 9 St. Teresa’s Academy (Kansas City Mo.) 11-4-0 10 Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 16-5-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 14-0-1 2 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 12-0-3 3 Marian (Omaha, Neb.) 15-2-0 4 Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) 13-2-0 5 Elkhorn South (Elkhorn, Neb.) 15-2-0 6 Windsor (Windsor, Colo.) 14-0-1 7 Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) 11-3-2 8 Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 11-1-0 9 Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska) 11-0-1 10 Denver Kent School (Denver, Colo.) 13-1-1

Records shown are through games of May 6, 2018