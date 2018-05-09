Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings -- Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Madison (Vienna, Va.)
|10-0-1
|2
|First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|10-0-0
|3
|Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, N.C.)
|20-1-0
|4
|Charlotte Latin School (Charlotte, N.C.)
|16-1-1
|5
|Hoggard (Wilmington, N.C.)
|18-0-4
|6
|Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.)
|17-1-1
|7
|Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.)
|11-1-0
|8
|Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.)
|9-0-1
|9
|Patriot (Nokesville, Va.)
|13-0-0
|10
|Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.)
|17-0-1
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Clover (Clover, S.C.)
|22-1-0
|2
|Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)
|20-1-0
|3
|Lexington (Lexington, S.C.)
|20-1-0
|4
|Johns Creek (Johns Creek, Ga.)
|18-0-3
|5
|Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.)
|18-1-1
|6
|Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.)
|16-1-1
|7
|Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.)
|18-1-1
|8
|McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.)
|18-1-2
|9
|Milton (Milton, Ga)
|16-2-1
|10
|McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)
|17-2-3
REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.)
|16-0-1
|2
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|16-0-2
|3
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|10-0-0
|4
|Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
|10-0-0
|5
|Brighton (Brighton, Mich.)
|10-0-1
|6
|Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa)
|9-0-0
|7
|Rockford (Rockford, Mich.)
|9-0-1
|8
|Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa)
|7-2-0
|9
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|13-3-4
|10
|Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.)
|4-1-0
REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.)
|15-0-0
|2
|Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.)
|17-0-0
|3
|Nerinx Hall (St. Louis, Mo.)
|17-1-0
|4
|Lee’s Summit West (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)
|15-0-0
|5
|Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.)
|10-2-3
|6
|Eureka (Eureka, Mo.)
|14-4-1
|7
|St. Joseph Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
|15-2-3
|8
|Park Hill (Kansas City, Mo.)
|14-3-0
|9
|St. Teresa’s Academy (Kansas City Mo.)
|11-4-0
|10
|Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
|16-5-0
REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|14-0-1
|2
|Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)
|12-0-3
|3
|Marian (Omaha, Neb.)
|15-2-0
|4
|Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
|13-2-0
|5
|Elkhorn South (Elkhorn, Neb.)
|15-2-0
|6
|Windsor (Windsor, Colo.)
|14-0-1
|7
|Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
|11-3-2
|8
|Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
|11-1-0
|9
|Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska)
|11-0-1
|10
|Denver Kent School (Denver, Colo.)
|13-1-1
Records shown are through games of May 6, 2018