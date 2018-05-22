Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings -- Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

MORE: Spring Boys Soccer Rankings

MORE: Spring Girls Soccer Rankings

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.) 12-0-0 2 Charlotte Latin School (Charlotte, N.C.) 19-1-1 3 Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) 20-1-1 4 Patriot (Nokesville, Va.) 17-0-0 5 Madison (Vienna, Va.) 12-0-2 6 Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.) 14-1-0 7 Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.) 13-0-1 8 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 20-0-1 9 Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.) 25-1-3 10 Yorktown (Arlington, Va.) 15-1-1

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) 22-1-0 2 Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.) 20-1-1 3 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 22-3-1 4 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 17-4-2 5 Milton (Milton, Ga.) 17-3-1 6 Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.) 18-2-1 7 McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) 18-3-3 8 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 16-4-2 9 Lexington (Lexington, S.C.) 21-2-0 10 Clover (Clover, S.C.) 22-2-0

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 20-0-1 2 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 20-0-1 3 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 13-0-1 4 Walled Lake Central (Commerce, Mich.) 17-0-0 5 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 14-1-1 6 Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa) 12-2-0 7 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 17-3-4 8 Ankeny (Ankeny, Iowa) 14-2-0 9 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 12-1-0 10 Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.) 14-1-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 19-0-0 2 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 15-2-3 3 Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) 17-0-0 4 Lee’s Summit West (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 20-1-0 5 St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 18-3-2 6 Eureka (Eureka, Mo.) 17-5-1 7 St. Teresa’s Academy (Kansas City, Mo.) 15-5-0 8 Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 19-6-0 9 St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.) 19-4-0 10 Kearney (Kearney, Mo.) 20-1-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.) 18-0-1 2 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 16-0-3 3 Millard North (Omaha, Neb.) 17-3-0 4 Windsor (Windsor, Colo.) 17-0-1 5 Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) 16-3-0 6 Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) 14-3-1 7 Marian (Omaha, Neb.) 18-3-0 8 Kent Denver School (Denver, Colo.) 16-1-1 9 Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 11-1-0 10 Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska) 15-0-2

Records shown are through games of May 20, 2018