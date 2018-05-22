Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings -- Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches will release the Super 25 Regional Spring Girls Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|12-0-0
|2
|Charlotte Latin School (Charlotte, N.C.)
|19-1-1
|3
|Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.)
|20-1-1
|4
|Patriot (Nokesville, Va.)
|17-0-0
|5
|Madison (Vienna, Va.)
|12-0-2
|6
|Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.)
|14-1-0
|7
|Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.)
|13-0-1
|8
|Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.)
|20-0-1
|9
|Pinecrest (Southern Pines, N.C.)
|25-1-3
|10
|Yorktown (Arlington, Va.)
|15-1-1
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)
|22-1-0
|2
|Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.)
|20-1-1
|3
|Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.)
|22-3-1
|4
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|17-4-2
|5
|Milton (Milton, Ga.)
|17-3-1
|6
|Lassiter (Marietta, Ga.)
|18-2-1
|7
|McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)
|18-3-3
|8
|J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.)
|16-4-2
|9
|Lexington (Lexington, S.C.)
|21-2-0
|10
|Clover (Clover, S.C.)
|22-2-0
REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.)
|20-0-1
|2
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|20-0-1
|3
|Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
|13-0-1
|4
|Walled Lake Central (Commerce, Mich.)
|17-0-0
|5
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|14-1-1
|6
|Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa)
|12-2-0
|7
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|17-3-4
|8
|Ankeny (Ankeny, Iowa)
|14-2-0
|9
|Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|12-1-0
|10
|Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.)
|14-1-0
REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.)
|19-0-0
|2
|Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.)
|15-2-3
|3
|Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.)
|17-0-0
|4
|Lee’s Summit West (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)
|20-1-0
|5
|St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
|18-3-2
|6
|Eureka (Eureka, Mo.)
|17-5-1
|7
|St. Teresa’s Academy (Kansas City, Mo.)
|15-5-0
|8
|Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
|19-6-0
|9
|St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.)
|19-4-0
|10
|Kearney (Kearney, Mo.)
|20-1-0
REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|18-0-1
|2
|Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)
|16-0-3
|3
|Millard North (Omaha, Neb.)
|17-3-0
|4
|Windsor (Windsor, Colo.)
|17-0-1
|5
|Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
|16-3-0
|6
|Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
|14-3-1
|7
|Marian (Omaha, Neb.)
|18-3-0
|8
|Kent Denver School (Denver, Colo.)
|16-1-1
|9
|Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
|11-1-0
|10
|Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska)
|15-0-2
Records shown are through games of May 20, 2018