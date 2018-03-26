Super 25 teams Sierra Canyon, Cretin-Derham Hall take home state titles

Only three Super 25 boys basketball teams played last week, but two won state titles and the third is playing for a state title Monday night.

No. 20 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) won its state Open Division title as the Trailblazers (27-4) defeated Sheldon (Sacramento) 75-62 on Saturday as Scotty Pippen Jr. had 21 points.

No. 21 Cretin-Derham Hall (St. Paul, Minn.) went 3-0 last week to win its state 4A title and finish 30-2.

Jaeden King had 19 points and Daniel Oturu scored the winning points in a alley-oop dunk off a pass by Ryan Larson in a 79-78 defeat of Apple Valley in the state championship on Saturday. Oturu had 24 points and 12 rebounds in a 60-56 defeat of Eden Prairie in a semifinal Thursday. Oturu had 24 points and nine rebounds in a 70-48 4A quarterfinal defeat of Wayzata (Plymouth) on Wednesday.

Another Super 25 team, No. 7 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) is playing Sharon for its state 4A title Monday night. Imhotep (30-2) advanced as Donta Scott had 27 points in a 65-60 defeat of Bethlehem Catholic (Bethlehem) in a 4A semifinal last Monday.