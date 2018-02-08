USA Today Sports

Super 25 Wrestling rankings unchanged as big weekend in Ohio looms

After a couple of weeks of volatility in the National High School Coaches Association/USA TODAY Super 25 High School Wrestling Rankings, there are no changes this week. However, next week could be a different story with Ohio holding its state dual team championship on Sunday.

Division I is loaded with three teams in the Super 25 looking for state gold. No. 5 Graham (St. Paris, Ohio) is the top seed after choosing to wrestle-up in Division I this year. Graham has won the Division II team championship in each of the five years that the state duals have been wrestled.

The second seed in Division I is two-time defending champ St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio), currently ranked No. 9 in the Super 25. The third seed is No. 20 Brecksville (Broadview Heights, Ohio).

