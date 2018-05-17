Super Bowl champ Shea McClellin joins Mountain View (Id.) football staff

He may not be officially retired, but linebacker Shea McClellin — a former first round draft pick who won Super Bowl LI with the Patriots — has returned to Idaho to serve on the coaching staff of Mountain View (Ida.) High.

As reported by the Idaho Statesman, McClellin will serve as the new linebackers coach for Mountain View.

New Story: Shea McClellin https://t.co/LHow6RVqWo — MVHS Mavericks (@mvmavericks) May 16, 2018

“I don’t like to pass up good opportunities, and it was a really good one,” McClellin told the Statesman. … “I’ve always been drawn to coaching. I like to help people out. If I can teach them something I didn’t know when I was their age, it can hopefully help them out. I’m excited to help them as players, but I also learned from (former Boise State coach Chris) Petersen that it’s not all about football.”

McClellin will be surrounded by familiar faces at Mountain View. The team’s offensive and defensive line coach is fellow former Boise State defensive lineman Tyler Horn. And McClellin first found out about the job from Mountain View head coach Judd Benedick, who also attends McClellin’s church.

All of this was put into motion when the Patriots waived McClellin in March after he spent the 2017 season on injured reserve following a series of concussions.

Now McClellin is feeling healthy … and content. And he’s ready to give back.