Superintendent displeased allegations against coach weren't addressed sooner

Jeremy Kelley, an assistant track coach at Attica (Ind.) High School, has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Attica Superintendent Sheri Hardman said it was concerning that these allegations were made back in January but an arrest was not made until this week.

“Had the school had any idea there were concerns or that this investigation was being conducted, I assure you he would not have been coaching our youth,” Hardman said in an email.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a tip in January from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children warning investigators about Kelley, 39.

An investigation of Kelley’s social media accounts found more than 16,000 images and 500 video files, most of which contained child pornography, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler.

A separate search warrant issued by federal and local law enforcement found 27,000 images and 451 videos, most of which contained child pornography, at Kelley’s residence on Friday. These findings lead to his arrest, according to the press release.

Kelley was a coach for only one season and did not teach at the junior or high school in any capacity. He will not be returning, Hardman said.

Law enforcement has not indicated any inappropriate behavior between Kelley or Attica students or athletes. The Attica School Board and administrative staff are supporting the investigation, Hardman said.

Kelley remains in custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and will have an initial hearing Monday in Indianapolis. If Kelley is convicted, Assistant U.S. attorney Tiffany Preston predicts he could face decades in prison, according to the press release.

