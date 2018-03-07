Superintendent apologizes after girls basketball team racks up 86-point playoff blowout

A Massachusetts superintendent has stepped forward to apologize for the actions of his girls basketball team after it rolled to an 86-point blowout victory in a state playoff game.

As reported by the Associated Press, among other sources, East Bridgewater Superintendent Elizabeth Legault issued an apology for her school’s 93-7 victory against Madison Park Vocational High School in a Division III South Sectional playoff game.

Lopsided win for East Bridgewater girls basketball leaves some shaking their heads https://t.co/8HBAYRDtSs — The Enterprise (@enterprisenews) March 2, 2018

Legault’s apology fell short of finding direct fault with her school’s team or coach Andrew MacDonald, but it did characterize the game as “unfortunate.”

Equally unfortunate for East Bridgewater was what happened in its very next playoff game: The Vikings were eliminated by the defending state champion Archbishop Williams, by the lopsided score of 52-33.

East Bridgewater finished the season 17-5, with one memorable blowout playoff victory … and one memorable loss.