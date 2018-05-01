Superstar sprinter Tyrese Cooper arrested on burglary charges

Tyrese Cooper, one of the nation’s top prep sprinters, was arrested Monday on various charges, including attempted grand theft of a vehicle and possessing burglary tools.

He is currently being held on $11,000 bond. According to information listed on his booking report, Cooper recently turned 18.

The Miami Norland junior holds various records and is ranked among the nation’s best in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter. He had been slated to run at the FHSAA state championships, which are set to begin Friday.

Cooper was an American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection in both 2017 and 2018. It was reported earlier this week that Florida State had offered Cooper as a wide receiver.