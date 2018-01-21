USA Today Sports

Tanner McKee, Kyler Gordon lead Team Makai to Polynesian Bowl win

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Polynesian Football Classic

Kyler Gordon had a big defensive outing and Tanner McKee was solid under center as the duo helped Team Makai to a 31-14 win over Team Mauka in the second annual Polynesian Bowl from Hawaii.

For their efforts both Gordon and McKee were named defensive and offensive MVPs, respectively.

Gordon, a Washington signee, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown.

Mckee was 5-for-6 for 38 yards and a score.

Two players announced college commitments Saturday, as well: Euless (Texas) Trinity DE Izaih Filikitonga to TCU, and Lompoc (Calif.) RB Toa Taua to Nevada.

