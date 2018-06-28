USA Today Sports

#TBT: When Trae Young first transcended Norman

Mars Reel

#TBT: When Trae Young first transcended Norman

News

#TBT: When Trae Young first transcended Norman

Before he was the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, and before he lit up the nation with a virtuous All-American campaign this past winter for the Oklahoma Sooners, Trae Young was just a kid making a name for himself in nearby Norman, Okla.

At Norman North, Young was consistently unconscious, averaging 42 points per game his senior season — including a 65-point game — and winning back-to-back Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year honors and a spot on USA TODAY’s ALL-USA Second Team. A consensus top-20 recruit for the 2017 class, Young was his hometown Sooners’ first five-star recruit in nearly a decade.

Our friends at Mars Reel invite you to relive all those glorious games with this highlight reel. Enjoy!

, , , , , , ALL-USA, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2Kwi2G6
#TBT: When Trae Young first transcended Norman
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.