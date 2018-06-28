TBT: When Trae Young first transcended Norman

Before he was the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, and before he lit up the nation with a virtuous All-American campaign this past winter for the Oklahoma Sooners, Trae Young was just a kid making a name for himself in nearby Norman, Okla.

At Norman North, Young was consistently unconscious, averaging 42 points per game his senior season — including a 65-point game — and winning back-to-back Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year honors and a spot on USA TODAY’s ALL-USA Second Team. A consensus top-20 recruit for the 2017 class, Young was his hometown Sooners’ first five-star recruit in nearly a decade.

