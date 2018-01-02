Team Spotlight wins American Family Insurance Skills Challenge

Team Spotlight won five of the six competitions, tying in the other, to beat Team Highlight in the American Family Insurance Skills Challenge on Tuesday at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex as part of the Under Armour All-America Game.

Twenty-two players who will participate in the Under Armour game were entered in the competition.

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE QB PASS ATTACK COMPETITION

You win the @amfam Skills Challenge QB Competition and you get a photo with @SteveMariucci. Congrats to future @StanfordFball QB Jack West. pic.twitter.com/fC0XR6kzx2 — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 2, 2018

1. Jack West (Spotlight), Saraland (Ala.) – 258 points

2. Justin Fields (Spotlight), Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) – 250 points

3. Joey Gatewood (Spotlight), Bartram Trail (St. Augustine, Fla.) – 230 points

4. Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Highlight), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) – 230 points

5. Adrian Martinez (Spotlight), Clovis West (Clovis, Calif.) – 220 points

6. Emory Jones (Highlight), Heard County (LaGrange, Ga.) – 184 points

SAMSUNG OBSTACLE COURSE COMPETITION (RBs, LBs)

Linebackers

1. Jaquavian “Quay” Walker (Spotlight), Crisp County (Cordele, Ga.) – 30.40 seconds

2. Jack Lamb (Highlight), Great Oak (Temecula, Calif.)

Running Backs

1. Ricky Slade Jr. (Spotlight), CD Hylton (Woodbridge, Va.) – 29.84 seconds

2. Keaontay Ingram (Highlight), Carthage (Texas) – 30.62 seconds

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE LINEMAN STRENGTH COMPETITION (OLs, DLs)

Offensive Lineman

1. Nicholas Petit-Frere (Spotlight), Berkeley Prep (Riverview, Fla.) – 26.72 seconds

2. Cole Smith (Highlight), Pontotoc (Miss.) – 27.44 seconds

Defensive Lineman

1. KJ Henry (Spotlight), West Forsyth (Winston-Salem, N.C.) – 25.52 seconds

2. Eyabi Anoma (Highlight), St. Frances Academy (Elkridge, Md.) – 26.39 seconds

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE SPEED KICK COMPETITION (PKs) – Tied

Kickers need love too! @GatorsFB commit Evan McPherson hits the FG in the @amfam Skills Challenge and gives the 🐊 Chomp! #UAALLAMERICA #IWILL pic.twitter.com/GBVHABbI9U — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 2, 2018

1. Seth Small (Highlight), Katy (Texas) – 7/7

2. Evan McPherson (Spotlight K), Fort Payne (Ala.) – 7/7

UNDER ARMOUR iLLSPEED COMPETITION (DBs, WRs)

The winners of the 2018 @amfam Skills Challenge #illspeed competition are Anthony Schwartz and Maurice Washington! #UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/YsWzV86fhi — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 2, 2018

1. Maurice Washington (Highlight RB), Trinity Christian Academy (Cedar Hill, Texas) – 14.00 seconds (won in tiebreaker matchup versus Schwartz with time of 14.49 seconds)

2. Anthony Schwartz (Spotlight WR), American Heritage Plantation (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) – 14.00 seconds

3. Olaijah Griffin (Highlight DB), Mission Viejo (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) – 14.53 seconds

4. Justin Shorter (Spotlight WR), South Brunswick (Monmouth Junction, N.J.) – 14.71 seconds

5. Tommy Bush (Highlight WR), Samuel Clemens (Schertz, TX) – 14.82 seconds

6. Tyrese Johnson-Fisher (Spotlight RB), Oakham School (Surrey, England) – 15.24 seconds