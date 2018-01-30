Teammates Jahvon Quinerly and Louis King ready to compete against each other at McDonald's All American Game

Night after night, Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.) teammates Jahvon Quinerly and Louis King dominate the opposition on the hardwood, but they’ve never been so excited to compete against each other for a change.

King will suit up for the East and Quinerly will suit up for the West at the McDonald’s All American Game, which tips on March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

On Tuesday afternoon the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by their school and presented them with honorary jerseys for the game.

Quinerly and King are 1 of 2 sets of current high school teammates picked for the game.

“We’ve been playing with each other since the seventh grade so it’ll be different,” said King, a forward who is signed to Oregon. “We’re both competitors and we go hard for each other, but to be able to compete against him will be different in a good way.”

Quinerly, a point who is ranked No. 26 overall in the ESPN 100, said, given that both players will bring a supreme competitive effort when it’s time for the game, he’s just happy to achieve one of his top goals.

“It’s just an honor to be able to play in this game,” Quinerly said. “It just lets you know that all of the hard work that you’ve put in wasn’t for nothing and not being able to live like a normal 18 year old wasn’t for nothing. It brought tears to me eyes because it just means a lot.”

Quinerly, King and Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) forward Naz Reid will represent New Jersey in the game. It’s the first time in the game’s 41-year history that the state has had three All Americans represented.

“New Jersey has the best talent in America,” said King, who is ranked No. 14 overall. “Kyrie Irving paved the way for us and now all three of us are gonna help the next group get more attention. It’s a great thing for the state.”

