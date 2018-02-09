Tenn. high school football program self-imposes sanctions over plans for middle school signing day

Trenton Peabody High School is self-imposing restrictions on its football team this upcoming year after an inquiry by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association about a video posted on social media regarding an eighth-grade signing day that was going to take place at Peabody on Feb.15.

“No matter what happened, I wasn’t going to let this program suffer because the program didn’t do anything and the kids in our program didn’t do anything,” Peabody coach and assistant principal Shane Jacobs said. “The violations were self-recommended. I recommended the violations.

“Every coach on our varsity staff is listed as volunteer assistants with the middle schooI. I attended and assisted in middle school football practices every Friday and twice a week during the summer. The term recruit is not justified to insinuate anything of the illegal nature. I am working within my job description to cultivate a football community while interacting with players of all ages.”

Among the restrictions submitted by Jacobs include a ban on upcoming freshmen being allowed to dress or participate in varsity football games throughout the entire 2018 season. Additionally, Jacobs will delete all personal social media accounts and will not have a presence for two years.

In addition, the program is reducing its number of spring practice days and will lose one of its allowed scrimmages in both 2018 and 2019.

Read more about Peabody’s self-imposed restrictions from our Gannett parter The Jackson Sun.