Tenn. school faces complaint about football pregame prayer, responds with more prayer

A high school football program in Tennessee has had a formal complaint lodged citing their pregame prayer from an October game in the 2017 season. While the school remains under investigation, students decided to respond to the complaint by … holding more prayers.

As reported by Tennessee ABC affiliate WTVC, an employee of the Bradley County School District filed a formal complaint with the Freedom From Religion Foundation citing a prayer before a Bradley Central game in October — which was read over the stadium loudspeaker — as a violation of the Constitution.

Prayer circle at Bradley Central HS to show support for religion and prayer. A person recently submitted a complaint with the Freedom from Religion Foundation about prayer at a football game in October. pic.twitter.com/WJ3KYu7aks — Alana LaFlore (@AlanaLaFlore) January 21, 2018

The incident in October was captured on a Facebook video which was shared publicly, and led to the current intervention by the Freedom From Religion Foundation, which is demanding written plans explaining how Bradley Central plans to keep further first amendment violations from taking place.

Meanwhile, current Bradley Central students joined a prayer walk and service at the high school, which was held on Sunday. The impromptu event was organized by a recent Bradley Central graduate who felt compelled to speak up in an attempt to keep pregame prayer at the school, regardless of the consequences.

“We’re not angry, we’re not protesting,” Cade Baker, a 2017 graduate of the school, told WTVC. “We just wanted to come together as believers and support one another and love each other during this time.”