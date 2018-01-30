Tennessee boys basketball game ends after brawl breaks out

The boys basketball game between Austin-East and host Brainerd was called off just before halftime after a brawl broke out involving people in the stands, according to The Times Free Press.

Wow! In my near 30 years of covering high school hoops I've never seen what just happened at Brainerd. All-out brawl just took place on the court. Started with 2 players, then people came pouring out of the stands. Refs said game over, 36-32 A-E, 2:20 before half. #bestofpreps — Kelley Smiddie (@KelleySmiddie) January 27, 2018

The game was called off with 2:20 left in the first half, Austin-East up 36-32.

AE athletic director Alvin Armstead had no comment when contacted. Coach Marcus Stanton was not available.

The Roadrunners got three technicals in the first quarter, according to Times Free Press reporter Kelley Smiddie, two on players and one on the coach. They had nine total fouls in that quarter.

Two players went after a loose ball and came up staring each other down. There was some pushing and shoving, other players got involved, and Smiddie reported people coming out of the stands to get involved in the fight.

These teams are scheduled to meet again at Austin-East on Feb. 10.

Austin-East was also involved in a fight during a football game this past season against Fulton when three players were suspended for a game.