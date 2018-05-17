Tennessee lands commitment from 4-star Georgia WR Ramel Keyton

It’s still (relatively) early in the 2019 football recruiting cycle, but it seems safe to say that Ramel Keyton will still be one of the most significant signings in new Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt’s first full recruiting class with the Volunteers.

Keyton, the star wide receiver for Marietta (Ga.), committed to Tennessee on Wednesday, picking the Vols ahead of 25 other scholarship offers. That includes opportunities from 25 other schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State, among others. His final four programs were allegedly Tennessee, Auburn, Florida and Ole Miss.

For Tennessee, the pledge is another breakthrough for Pruitt, who adds a third four-star recruit and the second-highest overall prospect in Tennessee’s Class of 2019.

“I just feel really comfortable up there, and it feels like they’re going to be on the rise,” Keyton told 247 Sports. “It’s going to be, like, back how it used to be.

“I think they can win championships.”

Keyton committed to Pruitt and the Tennessee staff during his most recent visit to campus after Tennessee’s orange-and-white game in late April. He then kept his decision quiet until now, when he made his announcement in the Marietta school gymnasium.

Our @JesseReSimonton and @ChadSimmons_ take a look at what Ramel Keyton’s commitment means for Tennessee. https://t.co/wSFMQ9ihzb — Volquest Staff (@Volquest_Rivals) May 16, 2018

The Volunteers will be expected to have a better downfield passing option than many if not all of their counterparts. And if the need is pressing enough, Keyton might just find a way to wrap up his school work with a semester to go, thereby enrolling at Tennessee in the spring and having a major head start on his fellow incoming freshmen.