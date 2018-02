Jackson Lampley, a four-star offensive lineman in the class of 2019 from Montgomery Bell in Nashville, committed Thursday to Tennessee.

Watch his heartfelt commitment below.

I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time… COMMITTED. pic.twitter.com/gAwQE54UVu — Jackson Lampley (@JMLampley75) February 8, 2018

“I’m so excited right now,” Lampley told 247Sports of his pledge. “Tennessee has always been my dream school. I grew up a huge fan and having my dad play there, it’s just a dream come true.”

Jackson’s dad, Brad Lampley, also played for the Vols.