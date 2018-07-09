Tennessee linebacker Kane Patterson commits to Ohio State

In the end, Ohio State felt like home for Kane Patterson.

Patterson, a Christ Presbyterian Academy linebacker and four-star prospect, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Monday, picking the Big Ten program over Alabama, Stanford, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

“The thing that separated OSU for me is that they made my family a part of the process from the beginning,” said Patterson, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound inside linebacker, who is the No. 6 college prospect in the state according to the 247Sports Composite. “They just texted me and talked to me all of the time.

“For my experience, my family was part of it from the beginning. (Coach Urban Meyer) met with my whole family. I was really impressed with that.”

Patterson said he had developed relationships with Meyer and assistants Billy Davis (linebackers), Tony Alford (running backs) and director of player personnel Mark Pantoni during the recruiting process.

Patterson, who is ranked as the No. 14 linebacker in the country and No. 194 overall prospect, recorded 64 tackles, including 10.5 for loss. He had two sacks, an interception and blocked a field goal.

He is coming off an ACL injury in his left knee suffered in the Division II-AA quarterfinals. He was cleared to play last month. Patterson said his knee injury was not an issue with the Ohio State coaching staff.

Patterson is the third from the Nashville area to commit to the Buckeyes over the past two seasons. Blackman running back Master Teague and Franklin offensive tackle Max Wray signed with the Class of 2018 and are currently enrolled.

