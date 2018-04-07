Tennessee softball player homers in first at bat after car accident

It was a crazy couple of days for Oakland senior softball standout and MTSU signee Gracie Kirby.

Wednesday evening she was involved in a three-car pileup in which she suffered numerous facial injuries.

Thursday evening she was back in the Lady Patriot lineup — not missing a beat. What did she do in her first at-bat?

.@gracie_kirby belts a homer in the top of the first to give Oakland a 1-0 lead over Blackman pic.twitter.com/L6nxrHTtzs — Cecil Joyce (@cecil_joyce) April 5, 2018

Home run, naturally.

“I told my mom (Denise Kirby), ‘No matter what, I have to play,'” said Kirby, referring to a big District 7-AAA matchup at Blackman on Thursday. “It was so exciting (hitting the first-inning homer). I had a lot going on and a lot going through my mind. Coming up there and hitting that was so exciting.”

Kirby suffered a swollen nose, bruised face and busted lip from the accident, which happened on Highway 96 in Lascassas.

“It was just two minutes from my house,” Kirby said. “There were four cars involved. The first one slammed (on the brakes) and left the scene. They didn’t get hit. The two in front of me slammed and I just closed my eyes. I knew it couldn’t end well.”

