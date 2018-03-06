Alabama senior's testimony about coach moments after title loss what sports are all about

The moments after a crushing loss, particularly one with a championship on the line, can take a heavy toll. That can lead to feelings of desolation and as if an entire season was for naught.

One Alabama senior was able to see the bigger picture, and bring his coach to tears in the process.

As our USA TODAY Sports Media partners at The Big Lead initially discovered, Eufala (Ala.) senior Terrell Jones used his postgame press conference time not as an opportunity to bemoan officiating or what could have been, but rather to thank his coach for the perspective and work ethic he had developed in the team.

You can see the entire speech directly below:

The circumstances of Eufala’s final game made Jones’ comments all the more impressive; the team lost the state title in overtime to Sylacauga … by a point. Eufala had a chance to win, it just didn’t happen.

In that way, Jones never became a true state champion, as his coach Michael Smith had promised. That’s ok. His comments afterward proved he’s a champion in a much more meaningful way.