Texas 4-star OL EJ Ndoma-Ogar, one of nation's most recruited juniors, picks Oklahoma

One of the most sought after commitments in the Class of 2019 is officially off the board.

EJ Ndoma-Ogar, the enormous, 6-foot-3, 325-pound offensive lineman for Dallas-area football power Allen, committed to Oklahoma on Wednesday, choosing the Sooners over an astonishing 38 other scholarship offers.

Despite recent unofficial visits to the power programs like Penn State, Washington and Oregon, Ndoma-Ogar was widely expected to eventually choose between Oklahoma and Texas. He stuck with the Red River rivalry and eventually chose the school to the north of the river, at least for now.

According to the Allen star, Oklahoma’s consistent outreach and focus on his progress throughout his high school career played a key role in his decision. Another quiet factor? Ndoma-Ogar has family history in Norman. His grandfather attended the school and his older brother is nearing his own degree there.

Add in the presence of fellow Allen star Theo Wease, one of the nation’s top wide receivers, as a 2019 Oklahoma commit and there was plenty of reason for Ndoma-Ogar to jump on board with the Sooners.

As for what the commitment means for Oklahoma, it currently solidifies the Sooners as the nation’s top overall recruiting class, and with a bullet. As tracked by 247 Sports, the Sooners currently have 11 commitments, with six of those 11 ranked among the nation’s top 247 overall prospects.

A few more players fall in line, and there won’t even be drama left to fret over come the start of the Early Signing Period. What fun is that? Apparently plenty of fun … provided you’re a Sooners fan.