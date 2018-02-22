Report: Texas football coach pushed out for holding signing ceremony for preferred walk-on player

If a school administration wants to find a way to be rid of a head coach, it will find a way. Still, part of the justification used to reassign North Crowley High School coach Eugene Rogers is a true head scratcher.

DFW coaches mark your calendar for Tuesday night February 27 @ 6:30PM. North Crowley OC @dinkylewis vs. Mansfield Legacy DC @coachjsam Chalk Wars. This will not be the last man with the pen, but to professional coordinators talking thru situations. Location North Crowley FH pic.twitter.com/eYcHod2A0I — Eugene Rogers (@rogers_eugene) February 15, 2018

According to Dave Campbell Texas Football writer Matt Stepp, Rogers was told he was being reassigned in part for “misrepresenting a student-athlete signing.” The misrepresentation being alluded to was giving a full out signing ceremony to a player who would only attend school as a proffered walk-on.

One of the reasons stated Coach Rogers was reassigned was "misrepresenting a student athlete signing" this student athlete was given a ceremony for signing as a preferred walk-on sad CISD would use this as a reason for reassigning a Coach #txhsfb — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) February 21, 2018

More specifically, the letter sent to Rogers claimed he “was reassigned ‘due to a pattern of poor judgment and the allegation of your conscious misrepresentation of facts regarding a student-athlete’s college signing,'” per Football Scoop’s Zach Barnett.

The confusion about the penalty is driven by the knowledge that this was hardly the first time a signing ceremony was held for a preferred walk-on. If it’s not commonplace, it’s not exactly a rarity either.

Yet it was apparently enough to inspire the ouster of Rogers, who now finds himself in need of a coaching job. Given the accolades he received from other students just days before, the dismissal will surely feel like a bitter pill to swallow.