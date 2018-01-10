Texas coach saves life of student who collapsed in class

Reagan High School basketball coach John Hirst described in a letter to parents how he saved the life of a student on Tuesday.
In the letter, Hirst recounts an incident from Tuesday morning in which he says a “junior on our varsity basketball team” collapsed, became unresponsive, and eventually stopped breathing.
Hirst says that he and a trainer responded by performing CPR and using an AED (automated external defibrillator) while waiting for first-responders to arrive.
He says that the student “responded quickly and positively” and was transported to North Central Baptist Hospital, which is right next to the school.