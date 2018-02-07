Texas commit Charli Collier ready to make impact as McDonald's All-American

Barbers Hill (Mont Belvieu, Texas) senior forward Charlie Collier received her honorary jersey Wednesday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

“This is an amazing honor. It means a lot,” Collier said. “Not a lot of kids get this opportunity. There are only 24 girls, 24 boys, so just to be a part of this game that so many greats played in – Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant – to be in that category is an amazing feeling.”

A Texas commit, the 6-foot-5 Collier is ranked as the nation’s top forward and the No. 2 overall player in the Class of 2018, according to ESPN.

“Not only is it close to home, but the academics are outstanding,” Collier said of her decision to head to Austin. “I can’t play basketball forever, so I’ve got to get a good education that can help me get to my milestones.”

RELATED: Full girls roster

Collier was originally a UConn commit before switching to the in-state Longhorns in September.

“Texas is the right spot for me,” Collier said, citing a strong relationship with Longhorns head coach Karen Aston. “I feel like anywhere I go, I would be successful, but it’s a matter of what I felt right for me.”

MORE: Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance

Saying she looks up to WNBA star Candace Parker as a basketball role model of sorts, Collier is most excited about being a role model herself and doing charity work around the game next month.

“I’m looking forward to the Ronald McDonald House,” she said. “To get outside of basketball, to get around kids and be a positive presence. Definitely looking forward to that the most.”

Both McDonald’s All-American Games will be held March 28 at Atlanta’s Philips Arena.