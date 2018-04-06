Texas girls basketball coach signs contract to lead new program, backs out to return day later

A girls basketball coach at a high profile Dallas-Fort Worth school had a heck of a day on Thursday, signing a contract to leave and helm another school’s program, only to immediately back out of that contract to remain with her previous school.

As reported by the Dallas Morning-News, DeSoto (Texas) girls basketball coach Andrea Robinson had agreed to and signed a contract at Fort Worth (Texas) Brewer High, the new home of the longtime DeSoto football coach Todd Peterman. Then she apparently got cold feet, backing out of her newly signed contact before the ink on it was even dry.

The timing of Robinson’s decision was such that it sewed seeds of absolute havoc for Robinson, Peterman and the local media.

The Dallas Morning-News was particularly caught up in the melodrama, first releasing a report saying that Robinson was leaving as soon as the contract had been signed. She even held a press conference where she told the assembled media that Brewer made the position “impossible to turn down.”

The world went on for 24 hours, assuming her departure was confirmed … but it wasn’t. Instead, on Thursday word leaked that Robinson had changed her mind and just wanted to stay.

Her decision was announced by DeSoto itself, after which Peterman reportedly told the Morning News that he had a signed agreement with Robinson which she violated to return to DeSoto.

Got all that? Good. There will be a test later.

Keeping Robinson is an unquestionable “win” for DeSoto, which has consistently won on the court since she took over. Just as that appeared to slip away, it was confirmed she’d be back.