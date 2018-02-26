USA Today Sports

Texas high school basketball players save family from house fire

Photo: Video screengrab

News

Several players from the basketball team at Richardson, Texas’ J.J. Pearce High School are being hailed as heroes for their efforts in saving a family from a burning house following a game Saturday night.

According to Dallas’ FOX 4 News, Drew Timme and several of his Pearce teammates were driving home from a playoff win when they saw flames and a cloud of thick smoke coming out of a house in North Dallas. The players called 911, and then went into the house to wake up family members who were reportedly asleep.

Dallas Fire-Rescue told FOX 4 that the couple inside, along with their two sons and pets, were all able to get out safely.

“I think they’re heroes, and I think they’re amazing, and we’re very grateful for them for being brave for doing the right thing, for being responsible young men. Very proud of them,” neighbor Jillian Britton told the station.

