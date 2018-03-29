Texas high school track and softball coach arrested for stabbing rehab center employee

A Texas high school track and field and softball coach was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly stabbed a worker at a health and rehabilitation facility on Wednesday morning.

According to Lubbock CBS affiliate KLBK, Lockney (Texas) track and softball coach Ray Jimenez was arrested for stabbing Misti Cochran, a worker at the Lockney Health and Rehabilitation Center. It’s unknown what sparked the disagreement between Jimenez and Cochran, but it’s believed that an argument between the two escalated to the point that the coach used a knife to strike Cochran. One neighbor told KLBK that Cochran was Jimenez’s fianceé.

It’s unknown whether Jimenez was technically the active head track and softball coach at the time of the attack. Because he was at the rehabilitation center, it’s possible that he was technically not serving in any coaching capacity when the attacked occurred. The district said he definitively resigned his position after being charged with the attack, per KLBK’s reporting.

Pursuant to that, a release from the Lockney Independent School District referred to Jimenez as, “a former employee of the District,” when releasing details about the incident.

That is clearly his status now, with much more of Jimenez’s future up in the air awaiting the results of a forthcoming trial.