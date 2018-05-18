Texas junior high football coach sentenced to year in jail for selling steroids to athlete

A junior high football coach in Central Texas has been sentenced to a year in prison, suspended in concert with three years of probation, after he was convicted of selling performance-enhancing drugs to a student athlete.

As reported by Waco CBS affiliate KWTX, 27-year-old Aaron Jay Mueller, a former football and track coach at Gatesville Junior High, was found to have sold, “by actual transfer, a controlled substance, namely Testosterone Enathate, an anabolic steroid.” That substance, combined with his efforts to distribute it, landed Mueller a felony charge that will make it illegal for him to teach again in the state of Texas.

Ex-Central Texas junior high coach accused of providing steroids to students sentenced. https://t.co/v3doNi3G9M — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) May 16, 2018

For Gatesville Superintendent Eric Penrod, the disappointing incident is still an opportunity for he and his colleagues to work to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“It was gut wrenching on every single aspect for our district and community. You had a person in a position of influence as a coach who did something inappropriate,” Penrod said. “We’ve spent basically about four months rewriting our policy, and getting examples from other districts, passing it back to our attorneys to ensure that we have a very solid drug policy that addresses everything out there.”

Those efforts may not change the overall impression that other schools and districts have formed about Gatesville following Mueller’s conviction, but it is a path forward for the district and, hopefully, for limiting the availability and impact of performance enhancing drugs at such a young age.

As for Mueller, he was fired after an internal investigation found evidence of his attempt to sell performance enhancing drugs and his subsequent felony conviction ensures he will never be allowed to teach in his home state again.