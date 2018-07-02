Texas, Oklahoma land major 4-star commits one day apart

For Oklahoma, it was about keeping talent at home. For Texas, it was adding another far flung star to a roster that continues to build talent bases away from its core in the Lone Star State.

On Sunday, the Longhorns added Class of 2019 four-star safety Chris Adimora, a standout from Mayfair High in California. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound game changer is prolific defender who had 71 tackles and 7 interceptions as a junior.

Adimora’s other alleged finalist was Boise State, though he held scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama and Michigan, among others.

For the California native, his final decision came down to comfort and relationships, both of which were enhanced during his visit to Austin for the team’s Spring Game in April.

“I took my visit and really enjoyed my time there,” Adimora told 247 Sports. “It felt a lot like family there with the coaches and the players. I had a great time. It’s a great program, and I like what they are doing for the future.

“(Safeties) Coach (Craig) Naivar is a great guy. I really like the way he coaches and works with the players. He tries to get to know you off the field. He’s a really genuine guy. We talk all the time and have a great relationship.”

As for Oklahoma, the Sooners big bounce came from another local hand. On Saturday, Oklahoma City Millwood running back Marcus Major chose the Sooners ahead of Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Texas, Tennessee and others. While considered a somewhat under the radar prospect, Major is a four-star back and a major (pardon the pun) get for a Sooners class that needed a running back.

Major is a top-five overall prospect in the state of Oklahoma, where the Sooners always have to own the best talent to compete at the national level where they have.

If there was any question about Major’s motivation, it should have been cleared up by the title of his commitment post on Twitter: “I’m coming home.”

It’s far from certain that either of these players will make a decisive impact on the Red River Rivalry. But it is certain that they both bring a major weekend win to two rival programs that desperately wanted — and needed — another boost.