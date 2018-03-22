Texas school hires former Cowboys kicker as football coach

A former Cowboys kicker has been named as the new head football coach at a school in a Dallas suburb.

Tim Seder, who kicked for the Cowboys in 2000 and 2001 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2002, was named Thursday morning as the new football coach at North Mesquite.

As the Dallas Morning News reports, Seder has been the defensive coordinator at North Mesquite rival, Mesquite’s John Horn, since 2013. He replaces Mike Robinson, who the Morning News reported was named head coach at DeSoto on Feb. 26.

North Mesquite was 3-7 in 2017. According to the Mesquite News, Seder will also be the school’s new athletic director.

“We are excited about Tim Seder becoming the new head football coach at North Mesquite,” Mesquite ISD Athletic Director Steve Bragg said, per the Mesquite News. “Tim’s experience at Ohio State University, playing in the NFL and as defensive coordinator at Horn High School have prepared him for this opportunity. Coach Seder’s leadership will be a great asset to the North Mesquite High School community and staff.” “It is truly an honor and privilege to lead the Stallions’ program,” Seder said. “I’m extremely excited to develop relationships with students and help them with their character building. I will represent the integrity and class of Mesquite ISD.”

After stints in the Arena Football League with the Philadelphia Soul and Kansas City Brigade, Seder began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Ohio State in 2005. He has also worked as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Ashland University, and at West Mesquite.

In his three-year NFL career, Seder was 44-for-62 on field goals, with a long of 48 yards.