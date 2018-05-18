Texas school shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis played JV football

The 17-year-old suspect in Friday’s Texas high school mass casualty shooting wore a long coat to get his firearms into the school without anyone noticing and sketched out plans for the macabre attack ahead of time in his journal and on a home computer, authorities said

Law enforcement officials took Dimitrios Pagourtzis into custody on suspicion of capital murder soon after he carried out the attack and say he is the sole gunman responsible for the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School that left at least 10 dead and 10 more wounded, according to police and prosecutors.

It’s not USA TODAY’s policy to identify minors charged with crimes. Due to the magnitude of the event and the fact the suspect could be charged as an adult, USA TODAY has decided to identify the suspect.

Pagourtzis played defensive tackle on the Santa Fe High School junior varsity football team, and was a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church. In a recap on the high school web site of an October Santa Fe High JV game, Pagourtzis was among players credited with playing “a huge role” in stopping the Ball High School’s JV running game in a 14-0 victory.

Social media accounts that law enforcement officials confirmed belonged to Pagourtzis but were taken down in the aftermath of the incident featured photos of firearms, a knife, and a custom-made T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Born to Kill.” He also posted a photo of a coat that included Nazi insignia.

For the full story, visit USA TODAY