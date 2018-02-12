Texas soccer coach on leave over obscene photo is reinstated

Rockwall ISD in Texas has reinstated a Heath High School coach who was put on administrative leave last week over a photo with players making offensive gestures.

Marco Duran was seen in a photo — which Rockwall ISD said was taken in December and posted to social media late last month — standing behind a group of members of the girls varsity soccer team. All but one of the girls were raising their middle finger in the photo.

It was accompanied by a vulgar caption about someone from Tyler Lee High School, who Heath beat on Jan. 30. Duran was not raising his middle finger in the photo.

The district called the photo “disturbing” and Duran was placed on administrative leave Feb. 1 while an investigation took place.

On Friday, the district said Duran had been reinstated, concluding that he “was unaware of gestures made by the students” at the time the photo was taken.

