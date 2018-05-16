Corsicana (Texas) softball coach placed on leave because of 'culture of program'

A successful, longtime softball coach at a school some 45 minutes from Dallas suddenly finds herself on the outside looking in, thanks to an investigation into the ‘culture of the softball program.

As reported by Corsicana Daily Sun, while no specifics were offered, Corsicana coach Elizabeth Collier must have felt she did something wrong per the reaction by the school district and her eventual resignation.

"…resignation following an investigation of complaints regarding her conduct as head coach of the girls' softball team".

That Collier resigned certainly qualifies as a surprise. The coach helped the school reach eight straight state playoffs, a remarkable feat at any school in any sport, let alone one as competitive as softball.

Collier’s departure as a coach brings to an end a remarkable run for the coach at the school. Per the Daily Sun, Collier has been a teacher at the school for 16 years, ever since returning to her alma mater following her graduation at Stephen F. Austin State.

Now all of that is up for grabs. It’s been confirmed that Collier will not return as the school’s softball coach, though it remains uncertain whether she will return for a 17th year as a teacher.