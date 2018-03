Two Texas teams have climbed to the top of the latest Super 25 winter boys soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

MORE: See the full rankings

Elsik (Houston) is the new No. 1, followed by McKinney Boyd. Both teams are unbeaten.

St. Ignatius (San Francisco) enters the rankings at No. 3, the highest-ranked of four newcomers.

Others new to the rankings are Valley View (Pharr, Texas), American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), and Gulfport (Miss.).