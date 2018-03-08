Texas teams rise in Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

USA Today Sports

Two Texas teams made big moves in the latest Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings.

MORE: Full computer rankings searchable by state | Expert rankings

Westlake (Austin) was the rankings’ biggest mover, jumping 36 spots to No. 8, while South Garland rose 10 spots to No. 18. The two could meet Saturday in the Texas 6A state title game should they both win Friday.

Montverde Academy (Fla.) remains the nation’s top team.

The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The data is current through games Tuesday.

The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory is also factored in.

