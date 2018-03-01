Texas Wesleyan fires baseball coach who rejected prospect due to Colorado pot law

Texas Wesleyan baseball coach and former major-league pitcher Mike Jeffcoat was fired Thursday after telling a Colorado recruit in an email that he would “not take a chance on student-athletes” from Colorado because marijuana was legal in the state.

Texas Wesleyan president Frederick G. Slabach told reporters that Jeffcoat “was terminated for his remarks as well as the NAIA violations under his watch.”

“This university and its athletic program does not discriminate on the basis of the public policy of any state,” Slabach said. “We look at the individual student. We care about those students.”

On Wednesday, the school said in a statement that Jeffcoat was under investigation for a “personnel matter.” Slabach said on Thursday that Jeffcoat was under investigation by the NAIA as well.