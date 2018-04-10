The Ashton Hagans Blog: This is why I chose Kentucky...

Ashton Hagans followed up one of the most dominant seasons on the summer circuit running with Game Elite (Ga.), with an even more dominant high school season at Newton (Covington, Ga.). Now Hagans, a five-star point guard who recently committed to Kentucky, has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up everybody, it’s Ashton Hagans and I’m back with my third blog for you guys!

I am officially a part of BBN!

Proud to announce that I’m committing to The University Of Kentucky #BBN 💙🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/YR2tQ5Upd0 — ashton hagans (@H23Ash) April 10, 2018

I want to start out by giving BBN a shoutout and everyone that supported me throughout this process.

I’ve wanted to go to Kentucky for a minute!

Then when everything happened with Coach Fox at Georgia and after I decommitted I knew that Kentucky was the best fit for me.

I know Coach Cal and the staff will get me to where I want to be as a player.

The other schools I was looking at were Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Auburn; that’s basically it.

The reason I did it now was because I wanted to go ahead and get everything out of the way. I really wanted things to settle down so I could put all of my focus on finishing out the school year strong.

Most people don’t know that I’ve actually been committed for five days.

Coach Cal and the staff came in for an in-home visit last Thursday.

We talked for hours and he just laid out everything about me and my game and how I would fit in there. He gave me things that I needed to work on and told me what he loved about what I do too.

I was excited, I just told Coach Cal that I would love to be a part of the organization. I told them right before they left and they were all really happy. They just reassured me that they were always on my side with everything and that I was family.

It’s really a dream come true!

Man! BBN is the best fan base period! They show so much love it’s crazy.

I had to turn my phone off earlier today because it was going so crazy.

I’ve been talking to Keldon (Johnson, E.J. (Montgomery), Tyler (Herro), Immanuel (Quickley), D.J. (Jeffries) and all of them!

Everyone wants to know if I’m coming to 2018 now that I’m officially committed to Kentucky and the answer is that it’s a possibility.

It’s still up in the air right now; I just have to see how I finish out the school year.

Right now I’d put it at about 50/50.

If I do come to 2018 I’m confident that I’ll be able to play with everyone in the class.

Immanuel is another great point guard; we played against each other on the adidas circuit last summer and had some battles. I know that we would make a strong backcourt because we have different games. We complement each other really well.

I can honestly play with anyone! I know all of the players that come to Kentucky are really talented and I’m the kind of player that loves to feed those guys the ball in the perfect spots that they like it.

I feel like that’s my gift.

If I do reclass to 2018 I know that we’ll have the type of team that can win a national title.

I remember watching John Wall play at Kentucky and Isaiah Briscoe too; those are two players that I looked up to so to be able to be the next point guard there at Kentucky is big for me.

It’s just a great feeling to have this decision out of the way!

Right now I’m still working hard.

I’m running with Game Elite and we’re looking really strong.

The first live period is next weekend, but it’s gonna feel good not to have to worry about any recruiting stuff… I’ve already got my team!

OK guys, I appreciate you reading; I just wanted to break down my decision for everyone and answer all the questions I know people have.

Stay tuned, I’ll update my blog again soon.

