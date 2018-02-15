The Brian Williams Blog: Excited about commitment, bonding with Jimbo Fisher, Migos and more

Brian Williams is the No. 1 safety and No. 13 overall prospect in the ESPN 300 for 2019. Last season, he racked up 78 tackles, eight interceptions, a fumble recovery, four touchdowns and a runner-up finish at states for the Bishop Dunne (Dallas). Recently, he committed to Texas A&M. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

Hello guys! This is Brian Williams and I’m back with another blog!

It’s good to talk to you guys again. There’s been a lot going on since the last blog.

First, I’m committed to Texas A&M! I went on an amazing unofficial visit there and I committed that Sunday after I got back. I knew when I left Coach (Jimbo) Fisher’s office that I was going to commit. I hadn’t really looked at Texas A&M until Coach Fisher and Coach (Mike) Elko got there.

Coach Elko and I had been cool since my freshman year when he was Notre Dame.

However, when I made plans to take the unofficial to Texas A&M, I had no plans to decide. I just thought it would be a cool visit.

Knowing how important my academic goals are to me, the first thing they did was sit me down with the head of the academic staff and a woman from the Computer Engineering department. They really made it clear to me how that could work.

That was so impressive to me and important because that’s the path I want to go. Just seeing that it could actually work at a school like A&M was big because their Computer Engineering program is top notch.

Next, getting to know the staff was great. I sat down and talked to Coach Fisher for about 45 minutes and he didn’t bring up football once. He talked about building men and discipline, accountability and dependability.

I was so impressed with the way he thinks and his approach. I just knew from that visit that they are building something special there and it is something I know I want to be a part of.

With my mind made up, I called Coach Elko first and let him know and then I spoke to Coach Fisher. They were really excited!

I’m glad to be done with recruiting and that I’ve found the perfect place for me. It’s about 2.5 hours from my house so my family will be able to see me play. It’s perfect in so many ways.

I know a lot of guys still keep things open with their recruitment, but I don’t want to do that. Coach Elko actually told me that he’s going to recruit me as hard as he would if I wasn’t committed.

I thought that was cool.

I’m 100 percent with A&M. I’ve been to a lot of great programs and met with a lot of great staffs, but I knew A&M was home.

The reception from the fans and players has been crazy! Johnny Manziel followed me and Dude Perfect followed me and tweeted me and all of that. I think my followers went up almost by 1,000. That was pretty crazy.

OK, so now that it’s the offseason, I’ve just been working hard at track practice and with my trainer just trying to perfect my craft. I just want to get faster and faster every year. I run the 4×200 relay and the 200. I think our team is going to be really good this year.

We have the record-breaking Junior Olympic 4×100 team who ran a 40.56! Three of those runners are on my team. So, we’re going to be really fast!

School is still going well for me too. I’m still going strong in Pre-Cal and now I’ve got Speech and Lifting.

I’m about to do a speech on bullying that should be interesting.

Alright, on the music side, I hate to say this because I love Migos, but I was let down a little with “Culture II.” I think they just had too many songs; only a couple were really strong to me. I loved Lil Wayne’s “Dedication 6” and “Dedication 6 Reloaded” though. Definitely would recommend those two.

I haven’t been cooking as much lately. But I will give you guys a little tip on marinating steaks real quick.

Marinate the steak in oil, thyme and McCormick’s Brazilian Steakhouse and mix it all up. Put it on the grill and that’s going to be some great eating! Let me know what you think if you make it.

OK, I’ve got to get out of here, but, again, I just want to say that I’m happy to be a part of the A&M family! Thanks again for reading and I’ll be back soon with another one.

This is B. Will checking out!

