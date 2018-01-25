The Cassius Stanley Blog: Back on the court, Drake, Shareef O'Neal and Fornite

Cassius Stanley is the No. 2 shooting guard and No. 11 overall player in the ESPN 60 with a who’s who of college basketball’s elite in hot pursuit. After a dominant summer on the Under Armour circuit, Stanley transferred back to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) and is trying to lead the Trailblazers to a state title. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey what’s up everybody, I’m back with another blog

I finally got to play my first game of the season last month and it was lit! I missed hooping with my bros so much, it felt so good to win too!

As a team we are still trying to find our chemistry. I think we all need to improve on playing as a unit, but what team doesn’t?

On the recruiting tip, nothing much has changed since the last blog.

I’m not that focused on recruiting right now. I’m more focused on winning a state championship this season. I’ll probably sit down when the season is over before summer starts and talk about all my options with my family before setting visits.

The McDonalds All-American’s list just released last week, it’s so crazy to know all of the guys who made the list because I used to sit and watch the game each year as a kid hoping to be in the game. I’m disappointed my bro Shareef (O’Neal) didn’t make it because I know how badly he wanted to make it and not a lot of people know how hard he works every day.

I believe that this snub will add fuel to his fire.

School is pretty fun, right now I would say that English is my favorite course because my teacher has a unique teaching style that I can connect with.

Right now we are reading “Great Gatsby” and for the first time in a long time I can say the book is way better than the movie.

On the music side, I’ve been bumping Drake’s new song “God’s Plan.”

It’s absolute fire!

I’m waiting on Travis Scott to drop his new album “Astroworld.”

I’m also waiting on Migos to drop “Culture II” that should be crazy too.

What I’ve really been on these past couple weeks is Fornite, I’m not usually an avid gamer, but once I played Fornite I’ve been addicted to it! For everyone who is reading this and has PS4 DM on Twitter so we can play!

Alright guys I have to go, but I’ll be back soon with another blog.

Peace!

