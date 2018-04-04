The Cassius Stanley Blog: Winning states, running with Russell Westbrook's team and more

Cassius Stanley is the No. 2 shooting guard and No. 11 overall player in the ESPN 60 with a who’s who of college basketball’s elite in hot pursuit. After a dominant summer on the Under Armour circuit, Stanley transferred back to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) and is trying to lead the Trailblazers to a state title. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey what’s up it’s Cassius Stanley back at it again with another blog.

Last time that we talked we were about to go on our playoff run and I was very confident that we would end up being very successful at the end of it.

I also said in my very first blog in December of 2017 that we were going to win the state championship. Well, now it’s April 4th and I can tell you that we won the state championship. It feels amazing to say that our team won the state championship because so many people doubted us and didn’t think we were prepared enough to win the state championship.

My freshman year I won a state championship at a different school, but I can honestly say that this one felt more special because we are truly brothers on and off the court. Now it’s the off-season for high school and we all want to win next year again, so everyone is putting in the work this spring and the summer so that we can go back-to-back.

Now on to the summer ball tip this year I will be running with Russell Westbrook’s squad Team WhyNot on the Nike EYBL. I’m excited to come back and play in the EYBL again, last year I played on the Under Armour Circuit, which was a lot of fun and had great competition.

For summer ball I’m really looking to show everyone my all-around game and not just my athleticism. I’m also looking to establish myself as a leader. This summer when it comes to recruiting I’m really looking to narrow down my list after the EYBL season and hopefully have a decision in the beginning of my senior year.

Right now I’m on spring break so I have nothing but time on my hands so that equals eating, sleeping, and working out twice a day; also playing Fortnite and watching movies.

I need a new show to watch because I just finished Entourage, so if anybody reading this has any good suggestions hit me on Twitter!

Alright guys I have to go, but I’ll be back soon with another blog.

Peace!

