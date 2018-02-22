The Chris Steele Blog: Offseason grind, recruiting visits, sacrifices and more

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) cornerback Chris Steele is one of the most feared men patrolling the secondary in the country. This past season he led the Braves to the state title game racking up 73 tackles, 25 pass breakups and two interceptions, despite almost never being thrown at. That’s got everyone from Alabama to USC to Texas A&M to Oregon, among many others, all giving spirited chase trying to land him. Now Steele, who is ranked No. 17 overall in the Rivals 100, has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey, what’s good world it’s Chris Steele here kicking off my USA Today blog. I wanted to give you a behind-the-scenes look at what my life is like every day so here we go.

The three biggest aspects of my life are: family, football and school.

I have the same routine every day: I wake up at 6 a.m. and workout at 8 a.m. I’m in school at until 2:45 p.m. and then I have another workout at 3:15 p.m. Then I’ll have another workout at about 8:30 p.m. and I get home at about 11 p.m.

I do three-a-days, five days a week, on Saturdays I have track work and I have Sundays off.

That may sound like a lot, but I have goals.

Ya know, a lot of people say they want to be the best, but no one wants to do what it takes to be the best.

You’re really sacrificing your childhood.

I stopped having a real childhood in the eighth grade. Ever since then it’s been a constant grind.

I’ve lost friends because when we started out they’d say they were on the same mission as me, but when the work got hard it was too much for them.

It takes a total commitment when you’re going for the top.

This whole offseason I’ve just been working on my speed. That all comes with building lower body strength and that’s what I’ve been doing; just getting more explosive.

We lost this past season in the championship to Mater Dei and that was tough, but there’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll be back.

This spring I’m doing the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, the Nike Opening and things like that.

I’m also playing 7-on-7 with Fast Houston because I’m a competitor and I want to play against the best players from what people consider to be the hotbeds like Texas and Georgia and places like that.

OK, I know everyone wants to know about my recruitment and I’ve got to say that that’s been going great. I went to Oregon and then I went to LSU and I’ve been to USC several times. I also visited Texas A&M about a week ago and I loved it.

I got to chop it up with Coach (Mike) Elko for a minute and he just let me know that I’m one of his top priorities in the class. Coach (Jimbo) Fisher had to run and see his son when I got there so I wasn’t able to talk with him, but I thought that was cool that he put family first.

I went on a tour and, outside of Oregon, those are the best facilities that I’ve seen. I got to talk to people on the academic side and that was really impressive too.

A degree for Texas A&M is really meaningful.

I’d give it a 9 out of 10.

The next visit I’ve got planned is to Oregon at the end of March for their junior day and then I’ll take a break until I start official visits.

I’m taking my time and looking in-depth at several schools to make the best decision for me.

I enjoy the process, but it’s really stressful at the same time.

Like I said earlier, a lot of people say they want this but they don’t know what all comes with it.

For example you get haters.

One thing about me is that I have no problem calling people out because, in my opinion, I’m the best corner in 2019 and I feel like I’ve shown that with my play. If anyone has anything to say about that I’ll call them out.

That’s just me.

On the school side, I take pride in taking care of business too.

I have a 3.5 GPA and my goal is finish my junior year with a 4.0.

My favorite subject would have to be Literature. I just like read and I love to write. I’m the kind of person who could write a book in three days if I got going on it.

Of course I listen to a lot of music like NBA YoungBoy, G Herbo and all of the Chicago rappers really. I listen to Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper and all of those guys too. I listen to a lot of different kinds of music.

Other than that, when I’m not training and working on my schoolwork I like to play Madden and I can tell you guys that no other USA Today bloggers can mess with me in Madden! Haha!

OK guys, I just wanted to give you guys a look at what life is like for me so thanks for reading my first blog.

I’ll be back soon with the next one so stay tuned!

Don’t forget to follow Chris Steele:

Twitter: @KinggChris7