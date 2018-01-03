The Coby White Blog: Scoring titles, enjoying family, McDonald's All American dreams and more

Coby White, a North Carolina commit who hails from Greenfield School (Wilson, N.C.), is one of the most prolific scorers in the country, regardless of class, and the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year for North Carolina. The 6-foot-4 point guard dominated the prestigious Nike EYBL this past summer and lost his father to cancer in August. Now he’s dedicated his career to his father and has agreed to keep a blog with USA Today chronicling everything from intimate details about his life to basketball and everything in between.

What’s up World?!

This is Coby White coming at you with my third blog and the first of 2018! I wanted to update you guys on what’s been happening lately in my life.

First off I would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year!

I hope everyone out there is doing good and ready for a blessed 2018! I really didn’t do anything to bring in the New Year. I just hung out with my boys. We chilled, played video games and watched the NYE shows on TV.

Let me update everyone on how my family is doing since my last blog.

As a family, we experienced our first holiday season without my dad. It was difficult for everyone. Our extended family has been a great support system since my father died, especially during the holidays.

Thanksgiving was difficult because my dad was a great cook and anyone who came over for dinner would be reminded by him constantly (Lol). My mom has her good and bad days, but she doesn’t think I know about her bad days. She is trying to be strong for everyone.

My big “little” sister Tia is the crier in the family. Don’t tell her I told you guys that.

Pictures, conversations or reminders of my dad upset her so Thanksgiving and Christmas were extremely difficult for her. Me and my brother are staying strong for our mom and sister because that’s what my dad wanted.

Now, let me update y’all on how I ended the first semester in school.

I finished with all A’s and one B. The B I received was in Government. My two hardest classes are Government and Physics. Both classes require a lot of reading and studying.

English and Advance Functions Modeling are my favorite classes. Math has always been my favorite subject but English/Writing is catching up quickly!

At Greenfield, we have eight classes daily and we stay in the same classes for both semesters. So wish me luck next semester in Government guys.

Next, I want to tell y’all about how our team ended the first half of our season and about the two tournaments we played in over Christmas break. We hosted our annual Greenfield Christmas

Tournament a couple days before Christmas. Our team was able to get a rematch with a very good

Fayetteville Academy team we lost to last year in our Christmas Tournament Championship game.

Let’s just say that Christmas came early for me and my boys. We defeated Fayetteville Academy and won our tournament championship for the first time since 2011. I think winning our tournament gave us a lot of confidence, especially for our young guys.

This really set the tone for us going into the John Wall Holiday Invitational Tournament.

That was CRAZY! There was a lot of good competition out for real. The atmosphere was insane! I can’t remember playing in anything like this before. The fans showed a lot of love! Shout out to all the fans out there that attended and supported. It really means more than you know. The squad went 2-1 in the tournament before losing to a great Garner Senior High team in the championship game. Congratulations again to the Garner Trojans and big-up to their long-time coach Eddie Gray, who announced his retirement at the end of the season.

As a team, we learned so much. We learned that if we come ready to play and locked in then we can play with anyone. Coached talked about leaving our legacy and I think we left a good one. I learned somethings about myself too… When I am upbeat and positive then my team feeds off my energy. As the leader on the floor, I have to remember that positive energy is key even in tough times.

One of the many highlights of the John Wall Tournament came when I broke the 27-year-old record of scoring record held by former Tar Heel Donald Williams.

Donald’s record was 115 points in three games. I scored 119 points in three games.

It was truly an honor and something I will never forget.

I also passed the 3,000-point mark of my high school career during the John Wall Invitational.

God gets ALL the glory for this! People have been asking about the NC state scoring record a lot lately. To be honest, it would be big if I did break it, but that’s not my main focus, my main focus is on getting a state title before I graduate.

The NC scoring record would be the icing on the cake.

GO HEELS! I know y’all saw my boys get their first win in ACC play over Wake Forest! I think they have been playing good so far this season. They did have a small bump against Wofford but they came back strong in a W over Ohio State and the conference win over Wake Forest. It’s always good starting conference play 1-0.

Look for them to make some noise as the season goes on and make another run at an NCAA title!

Let me put y’all on to some new music I been bumping lately and some movies and shows I watched.

Cdot Honcho is a rap artist I listened to recently; he’s been out for minute but I just started listening to his music. It gets me hype and he has crazy beats!

I also watched the movie “Bright” that came out on Netflix. If y’all haven’t seen it go check it out — it’s that good. It was hard to follow at first but it got better as the movie went on.

When I need a good laugh, “The Office” is my go to. My brother, sister and I sat around and watched that over the holidays. It’s hilarious!

Another accomplishment I would like to achieve in my high school career is being selected to the McDonald’s All American Game. Being selected to that would be one of the biggest honors of my life. As a kid I always watched the game and all the great players have played. I love that they get to go to the Ronald McDonald’s house and give back to the kids. My dad and I used to talk about that all the time. If I make it, I know he will be in heaven smiling hard.

Oh yea if y’all don’t already go follow me on Twitter and Instagram @whitecoby4

As always I’m ending my blog with my prayer for my dad.

“Dear God, watch over my father’s soul. I know he’s having a great time up there in paradise, and I know he’s watching out for me and my family as I continue to pursue my dreams and make him proud.”

Don’t forget to follow Coby White:

Twitter: @whitecoby4

Instagram: Whitecoby4