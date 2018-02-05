The Elochukwu Eze Blog: New school, battling Zion Williamson, faith and more

On May 4, Elochukwu Eze, a 6-foot-10 center at Asheville Christian Academy (N.C.) who is drawing interest from a handful of Division I colleges, was diagnosed with a fist-sized brain tumor and had to undergo emergency surgery. Eze has agreed to give USA Today High Schools Sports exclusive access into his road to recovery by chronicling his thoughts and experiences in a blog.

Hey everybody, it has been a wild year for me!

Hope you all are well.

As you probably know, I transferred from Calvary Christian Academy in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., (where I won a state championship last year) to Asheville Christian Academy in North Carolina.

I loved my teammates and coaches at Calvary, but when we returned from Las Vegas in early August my dad was told his position had been eliminated. It was a shock to him and to me.

Eight weeks later, on September 30th, my siblings and I left the only house we knew (me in the U.S.) and moved to Asheville.

So here I am in my senior year and I am transferring away from a state championship team.

It was tough – I’m not gonna lie!

But I have to admit that I like Asheville and love my new team and coaches at ACA.

Sure, I miss Coach Cilk, Coach Steve, Solomon, Tim, DJ and others – but I must say that Coach Ray, Caleb, Justin, Ray, Max and my teammates have made this a much better transition than I expected.

We have a chance to be something special!

ACA improves to 14-7 tonight with a win over Carolina Day. Congratulations to @Eze_BigE23 Elochukwu Eze, for being selected to play in the NCISAA All Str game in Charlotte on March 3rd. Go Big E! pic.twitter.com/aevCDyhqTC — Geoff Still (@GeoffStill1) January 27, 2018

We definitely play tough competition up here and I love that. Our team is working hard and getting better every week. We are now 15-7 and getting ready to play Asheville School on Friday.

I have played some tough talent since I started playing basketball, but I must admit that Zion Williamson is a great player and brought his game to us.

I am not going to back down on defense. He got us for 31 and the win but I didn’t give up and as he tried to throw one down in the 4th quarter I met him at the rim and rejected his dunk. It was my third big block of a dunk attempt this year.

Has Zion ever been blocked before? 👀 pic.twitter.com/fqxBudZXyl — Overtime (@overtime) January 12, 2018

I promise you – I am going to do all I can to be a rim protector and I will block the dunk attempts of the best of them.

It’s been a wild time of a recruiting process. I know that having the brain tumor set me back some but I am not using it as an excuse. I have overcome more than anybody would ever want to imagine and I am coming out fighting. I promise you that the coach that signs me will get everything they want in a 5 man and more.

Since I have moved to N.C. I have about 10 mid-major schools that have been talking to me. On Saturday I took an unofficial visit to Appalachian State. We also were on campus for an unofficial visit with Radford University and I have talked to several other coaches about coming to visit them on campus too. I have a couple of schools that are talking to me now about taking an official visit.

I’ve also been selected for the NCISAA All Star game in Charlotte, NC on March 3rd. I am honored to hear that they selected me for this. I am going to keep working hard and continue to raise my game.

Anyway, I have shared Jeremiah 29:11 since my surgery, where God says “I know the plans I have for you, to prosper you and not to hurt you…” and I would say that through all of my journey this has been the case.

It hasn’t been easy – but I would say that God has been in the forefront and we are better off than we were because of God’s control. I encourage you to seek him. If I can be of any help to you, reach out and let me know.

Don’t forget to follow Elochukwu Eze:

Twitter: @Eze_BigE23

Instagram: @b_e_e_e_z_e